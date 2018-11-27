Taliban Kidnap 25 Passengers in Sar-e Pul

(Last Updated On: November 27, 2018)

At least 25 passengers have been kidnapped by a Taliban commander in Balkhab district of Sar-e Pul province, officials said on Tuesday.

Assadullah Khurram, a Provincial Council Member in Sar-e Pul said the passengers were kidnapped by a Taliban commander, identified as Mahdi Mujahid, while they were traveling from Balkh province to Balkhab district in Sar-e- Pul.

According to Khurram, Taliban militants have taken these passengers into custody in Kandalik area of Sancharak district.

Meanwhile, provincial police chief confirms that the passengers have been kidnapped in an area in Zara district of Balkh province.

The reason behind the kidnapping is still unknown.

The Taliban insurgent group have not made a comment about the report yet.