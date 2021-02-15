Business
Taliban kidnap 11 from Pashdan Dam project in Herat
Eleven people, including an engineer, working on the Pashdan Dam project in Herat province, have been kidnapped by the Taliban, provincial council members confirmed Monday.
One council member, Wakil Ahmad Karakhi, said the workers had been abducted on Sunday, but four have since been released.
Karakhi said seven others are still being held by the group.
The governor of Herat, Sayed Wahid Qatali, has not yet commented nor have the identities of the kidnapped workers been released.
The Taliban has also not yet commented.
Torkham border crossing to open 6 days a week
Afghan and Pakistani officials have confirmed that Torkham border crossing will be open six days a week for pedestrians.
According to Pakistan’s Daily Times, officials said on Tuesday the border will soon be open from Monday through to Saturday and only closed on a Sunday.
Until now, the border has only been open to pedestrians for four days a week.
“We had decided this last week and were waiting for the Afghan side to deploy resources on their side,” a Pakistani official told Daily Times.
The Pakistan Border Coordination Committee has conveyed the decision to the officials at the border, however, a formal notification from the Interior Ministry will soon be sent to the Frontier Corps, Daily Times reported.
In Afghanistan, the Nangarhar Governor confirmed the decision in a tweet and thanked Pakistani embassy in Kabul and Pakistani consul general in Jalalabad for their cooperation.
Pakistani embassy issues nearly 2,500 visas daily to Afghans wanting to cross the border.
An embassy official in Kabul said the decision comes after a recent change to the visa policy allowing for Afghans to get long-term multiple entry visas – for students, businessmen and families.
Afghanistan gets first batch of new banknotes notes from Poland
Afghanistan received its first batch of new banknotes from Poland last week, following an agreement signed with Warsaw early last year.
The Polish Embassy said in a statement that the banknotes have been printed on paper that has an anti-pollution coating, making it more resistant to pollution and chemicals than the previous banknotes.
The pictures and the design also now “put them pretty much on par with the crisp currency notes anywhere in the world,” the statement read.
The bank notes have been produced using the latest technology which ensures more durability and the notes have a higher protection level against chemical solvents which prevents them from soiling, the embassy stated.
Afghanistan awarded the $8 million contract to Poland early last year – to the Polish Security Printing Works (PSPW).
Nimruz celebrates Kamal Khan Dam progress as reservoir fills up
Nimruz residents and Kamal Khan Dam officials celebrated on Wednesday as the reservoir behind the dam started filling up with water.
Officials said the construction of the dam, which will be used for hydro-electric and irrigation purposes, is located in the Chahar Burjak district of Nimruz, is underway.
Local officials stated that the dam will be officially inaugurated soon.
Once construction is complete, the dam will irrigate an estimated 80 hectares of land.
The dam has a capacity of 52 cubic meters of water and will produce nine Megawatts of electricity.
According to Fatima Murchal, Presidential Deputy Spokesperson, the dam’s reservoir filling up with water finally, after seven years.
She said the Kamal Khan Dam is a key project to control Afghanistan’s water along the Helmand river.
