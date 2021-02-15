Taliban kidnap 11 from Pashdan Dam project in Herat

(Last Updated On: February 15, 2021)

Eleven people, including an engineer, working on the Pashdan Dam project in Herat province, have been kidnapped by the Taliban, provincial council members confirmed Monday.

One council member, Wakil Ahmad Karakhi, said the workers had been abducted on Sunday, but four have since been released.

Karakhi said seven others are still being held by the group.

The governor of Herat, Sayed Wahid Qatali, has not yet commented nor have the identities of the kidnapped workers been released.

The Taliban has also not yet commented.