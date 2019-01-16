Taliban Key Commander Killed in Faryab

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2019)

A key commander of the Taliban along with six other insurgents was killed on Tuesday night during a Special Operation conducted by commando forces in Faryab province, the 209 Shaheen Corps said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement identifies the Taliban commander as Abu-Talha.

The military operation was conducted in Garzivan district of Faryab where at least seven Taliban militants were killed and five others wounded, the statement said.

During the military operation which was conducted through the air and ground, some equipment of the insurgents were also destroyed, the statement added.

Taliban has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Recently, Afghan forces have increased military raids against the Taliban insurgents in the northern Faryab province.