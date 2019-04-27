Taliban Key Commander Among Three Killed in Logar

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2019)

A key commander of the Taliban along with two other militants was killed in clashes with the Afghan security forces in Mohammad Agha district of Logar province, a local official said on Saturday.

A spokesman for Logar police Shahpour Ahmadzai told Ariana News that the Taliban insurgents attacked security outpost in Zarghon Shahr area of Mohammad Agha district on Friday night.

According to Ahmadzai, the militants faced “resistance” by the Afghan security forces.

At least three Taliban insurgents including a group’s key commander were killed in the incident, he added.

Ahmadzai said that the Taliban commander was identified as Abu Bakr.

The Afghan soldiers have pushed back the Taliban militants and they have seized two motorbikes and a weapon of the insurgents.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Logar is among the insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts including the capital city of the province.