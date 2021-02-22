Latest News
Taliban issues order forbidding excavation and trade of artifacts
The Taliban said Sunday it has instructed all its members including its “military units” to protect and preserve Afghanistan’s heritage sites and artifacts and to refrain from excavating and selling relics either in the country or internationally.
In a statement published on the group’s website, the Taliban stated it has instructed: “all officials, commissions/departments chiefs, provincial and district governors, military unit and group commanders, the Mujahideen and all compatriots” to adhere to the order.
The group stated: “As Afghanistan is a country replete with ancient artifacts and antiquity, and that such relics form a part of our country’s history, identity and rich culture, therefore all have an obligation to robustly protect, monitor and preserve these artifacts.”
According to the statement, no one may excavate, transport or sell, and all Taliban members “must prevent the excavation of antiquities and preserve all historic sites like old fortresses, minarets, towers and other similar sites so to safeguard them from damage, destruction, and decay.”
The Taliban said its Commission for Cultural Affairs is tasked with the duty of guarding and preserving ancient artifacts, and that all other branches of the group including their “military commission, governors and other Mujahideen must coordinate and cooperate with the Cultural Commission in protecting these artifacts.”
The group stated that all trade, contracts, and transport of artifacts are forbidden with immediate effect.
“No one should try to disturb such sites or think about using them for profit,” the group stated.
The Taliban has however in the past been accused of plundering and destroying ancient collections and heritage sites.
In 1992, the Taliban reportedly looted the National Museum of Afghanistan which experts claim resulted in the loss of up to 70 percent of the 100,000 artifacts stored in the facility.
In August 1998, the Taliban went on to destroy the Puli Khumri Public Library.
The library contained over 55,000 books and old manuscripts and was considered by Afghans as one of the most valuable and beautiful collections of their nation and culture in the country while through 2001 the Taliban was reported to have destroyed at least 2,750 ancient works of art at the National Museum of Afghanistan.
But the most devastating act was carried out in March 2001 when the Taliban obliterated the giant Buddhas of Bamiyan.
The Buddhas were blown up on the apparent orders of the then leader Mullah Mohammed Omar.
The act sent shock waves around the world and today all that remains of the statues that had stood in niches carved into a mountain overlooking the city of Bamiyan is the cavities in which they had stood for over 1,500 years.
Ghani says recent wave of violence is a systematic onslaught against Afghans
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Monday that the recent wave of violence against our people is an indication of a systematic onslaught against Afghan society.
Addressing the 46th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, President Ghani said that targeted killings are the sharp edge directed against men and women representing the profound transformation of Afghan society during the last 20 years.
“The recent wave of violence against our people, civil and civic institutions, from human rights and civil society organizations to the media, judicial, civil service and security organizations to farmers and traders are indications of a systematic onslaught against our society,” Ghani said.
“The world bank estimated the material loss between 1978 and 2001 it 240 billion dollars, the human loss is commonly estimated at 1.5 million killed, 2 million internally displaced and 9 million forced to become refugees, the skill and scope our of suffering continues,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said that the Afghan people and the government have the commitment, conviction, and courage to demonstrate the sense of urgency required in such open moments.
“We are in a historically rare moment when a just and lasting peace can be achieved through a political settlement. The Afghan people and the government have the “commitment, conviction, and courage to demonstrate the sense of urgency required in such an open moment. Difficult choices will have to be made to move from being a battlefield of unrestricted warfare to a platform of an Asian roundabout and international cooperation,” Ghani said.
“Human rights, in general, and rights of citizens, women, girls, youth and social categories, in particular, are going to figure prominently in the peace negotiations,” Ghani said.
“Difficult choices will have to be made to move from being a battlefield of unrestricted warfare to a platform of an Asian roundabout and an international cooperation,” Ghani added.
According to President Ghani, the Afghan people and government are placing peace-making efforts within a framework of international and regional partnership around the aligned processes of peace-building, market-building, and state-building to reinforce our shared destiny as a unified nation.
Badakhshan gold mine collapse kills four
Four people have been killed in the collapse of a gold mine in Badakhshan, local officials said Monday.
Sanaullah Rohani, a spokesman for Badakhshan police told Ariana News that the collapse happened in the Raghistan district of the province.
Four miners were killed and three others wounded in the incident.
The collapse took place under the Taliban-controlled area in the district on late Sunday.
Security forces destroy major heroin factory in Nangarhar
A large heroin production factory of the Taliban was destroyed by the Afghan forces in eastern Nangarhar province.
In a statement released late Sunday, the Defense Ministry stated that the Afghan Defense Forces conducted a clearance operation in the Toto village in the Shirzad district of the province.
The village was cleared of Taliban presence, the statement said.
At least 150 militants were killed during the operation, the MoD claimed.
The Afghan forces have also defused 120 IEDs during the operation.
The statement added that as many as 1,000 sacks of Hashish were also destroyed during the raid.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
