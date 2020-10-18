Featured
Taliban issue veiled threat in wake of US airstrikes in Helmand
The Taliban on Sunday issued a veiled threat to the US Forces in Afghanistan after accusing the United States of having violated the Doha agreement by carrying out airstrikes in Helmand last week.
In a statement issued by the group’s spokesman on Twitter, the Taliban said: “American forces have violated the Doha agreement in various forms by carrying out excessive airstrikes following the new developments in Helmand province.”
The Doha agreement was signed in February between the Taliban and the US and was conditions-based.
In their statement Sunday, the Taliban said, according to the agreement, the “American forces are prohibited from carrying out airstrikes or targeting anyone in areas other than combat zones or during active fighting”.
The group stated that over the past few days, drone and other fighter aircraft have carried out strikes in a number of areas in Helmand and in Farah and other provinces “which are all a direct and clear violation of the Doha agreement.”
The Taliban stated that “all contents of the US-Islamic Emeriate agreement are unambiguous, but the opposite side violated its commitment on numerous occasions, are engaging in provocative actions and bombing non-combat zones.”
In conclusion, the group stated, “all responsibility and consequences from continuation of such actions shall fall squarely on the shoulders of the American side.”
On Monday last week, US-Forces Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirmed American forces had conducted several targeted strikes in Helmand over the previous two days to defend Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who had come under attack by the Taliban.
Leggett said this move had been in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement and that USFOR-A had and will continue to provide support in defense of the ANDSF under attack by the Taliban.
This announcement was immediately followed by US-Forces Afghanistan Commander, General Scott Miller saying that “the Taliban need to immediately stop their offensive actions in Helmand Province and reduce their violence around the country. It is not consistent with the US-Taliban agreement and undermines the ongoing Afghan Peace Talks.”
Last Sunday the Taliban launched coordinated attacks in various parts of the province, including Lashkargah, the provincial capital.
Fighting waged for days and thousands of Afghans were forced to flee their homes.
The Taliban’s attack meanwhile came amid peace talks in Doha between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban. No actual progress has yet been made, despite talks having started more than a month ago.
Dozens of casualties reported after powerful explosion rocks Ghor city
A powerful explosion in central Ghor province has killed or wounded at least 20 people, the Afghan Ministry of Interior confirmed Sunday.
However, local officials told Ariana News that the casualty toll was much higher. They say as many as 60 people have been killed or wounded.
The explosion happened at about 11.30 am local time in the city of Feroz Koh.
Sources said the explosion, possibly a car bomb, was detonated close to the Ghor police headquarters.
Widespread damage was also done to buildings in the vicinity.
Abdullah heads to Iran to discuss Afghan peace process
Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah left Kabul early Sunday for Tehran where he will meet with high-ranking officials to discuss the Afghan peace process.
Abdullah’s visit to Iran comes on the heels of his recent trips to Pakistan and India in his quest to garner support for peace.
In a tweet on Sunday, Abdullah said he will meet and exchange views on the Afghan peace process, intra-Afghan talks, regional support and bilateral issues.
He also confirmed he will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other senior officials.
Abdullah’s visit comes just days after the United States’ peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said during a webinar that in terms of Afghanistan’s peace process, “there are two Irans; the foreign ministry Iran which says positive things and makes statements that could be construed as supporting the peace process,” but then there is the other Iran that would like to “keep the US entangled in a war.”Iran “appears to want the war to go on rather than for the peace process to succeed,” he said adding that “we would like Iran … to participate in the regional efforts in support of peace.”
Abdullah’s visit to Pakistan seen as a bid to ‘overcome mistrust of the past’
Abdullah Abdullah’s recent visit to Pakistan, as head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, “reflects growing stability and mutual trust,” between Afghanistan and Pakistan, said Amina Khan, Director for the Center for Middle East & Africa at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.
In a brief, following Abdullah’s visit, published on Saturday, Khan stated that with the exception of a few brief moments of stability, the “Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship has followed a negative trajectory embedded in a vicious blame game, which has proved to be counterproductive for both countries.”
She said history has shown that whatever happens in Afghanistan has a direct impact on Pakistan and that this has been even more evident in the last two decades since the onset of the war on terror.
Khan stated that after several years of negativity, Abdullah’s visit is being viewed in Pakistan as an attempt by Afghanistan to overcome the mistrust of the past and embark on a new partnership with its neighbor.
“This will also help in Kabul gaining Pakistan’s support regarding the ongoing intra-Afghan talks,” she said.
Abdullah “solicited Pakistan’s support in convincing the Taliban to reduce, and ultimately abandon violence,” she said adding that “Pakistan has publically, as well as privately been persuading the Taliban to reduce violence and move towards a negotiated settlement with the Afghan government.”
Citing some examples of Pakistan’s efforts and involvement in the peace process she stated that Pakistan not only played a pivotal role in the short ceasefire by the Taliban in June 2018 and again over Eid in 2020, but it also encouraged the group to engage with the US in direct talks.
“These in fact resulted in the US-Taliban agreement of February 2020, and subsequently in the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha,” she said.
Khan added that “it is important for the Afghan leadership to recognize that Pakistan is actively engaging with all stakeholders, including the Taliban in an effort to convince the group to abandon its hostilities towards the Afghan state, engage with Kabul in intra-Afghan talks and ultimately reach a compromise.”
In her brief, she stated that Pakistan’s role should be to support the peace process as well as any outcome that is achieved as long as it is Afghan-owned and Afghan-led.
“All Pakistan can do is to encourage both sides to engage and compromise. It cannot dictate peace. Therefore, it is important for both sides, particularly the Afghan leadership,to recognize and accept that achieving peace and a workable outcome that is acceptable to all stakeholders is solely in the hands of the Afghans. Indeed, it is an Afghan prerogative.”
She said for years, Pakistan has followed a policy of extending support to Pashtun groups alone – including the Taliban.
This she said “inevitably led to the alienation of other ethnic factions such as the Tajiks, Uzbeks, and Hazaras.
“This then caused these groups to view Pakistan with immense mistrust and suspicion, leading many to consider Pakistan as a spoiler in Afghanistan’s path to peace.
“Now, there is a clear and conscious awareness in Pakistan that relations need to be established with all ethnic and political groups in” Afghanistan and to “assure them of all of Pakistan’s support and sincerity,” Khan said.
Statements made by the Pakistani leadership are not only important and necessary acknowledgments, but a clear indication of the change in the narrative on the Pakistani side, she stated adding that it will however take a lot more than mere words and promises to assure Afghans of Pakistan’s sincerity.
“But the fact that Islamabad is reaching out to the different Afghan factions and not just the Taliban or for that matter the Pashtuns, warrants recognition. This is a wise and desirable policy in the right direction,” she said.
In conclusion, she stated that although the burden of history cannot be washed away easily, a pragmatic and holistic approach needs to be adopted by both to address the key issues and irritants, and that “most importantly, the positive momentum generated in recent weeks must be kept alive to foster cooperation and create systemic, institutional linkages for sustainable collaboration in all fields.”
