Taliban invite Russia, China, Iran, Turkey to unveiling of new govt
The Taliban have invited a number of countries, including Russia, to take part in an event dedicated to the announcement of the composition of the new Afghan government, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.
“We have sent invitations to Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to take part in the [ceremony] of announcing [the composition of the new Afghan] government,” a Taliban official said.
The Taliban official, who was not named, also noted that the necessary procedures for the announcement of the new cabinet have been finalized.
He added that the Taliban would create “a regime that will be accepted by the global community and the Afghan people.”
On August 15, the Taliban swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the country’s capital within a few hours.
Afghanistan’s president at the time, Ashraf Ghani, said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.
Taliban announces new caretaker government
The Taliban announced a new caretaker government on Tuesday evening and said the acting head of state will be Mullah Hassan Akhund.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made the announcement and said the new acting prime minister will be Mullah Hassan Akhund.
The Taliban swept to power more than three weeks ago when former president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
The Taliban has however been working on the formation of a new government since mid-August.
According to Mujahid, the acting ministers are as follows:
- Mullah Hassan Akhund has been appointed as Acting Prime Minister.
- Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has been appointed as acting Deputy Prime Minister
- Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi has been appointed as acting Deputy Prime Minister
- Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, son of Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, has been appointed as Acting Defense Minister
- Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqan has been appointed as Acting Interior Minister
- Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has been appointed as Acting Foreign Affairs Minister
UN says basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing
Afghanistan is facing the collapse of basic services and food and other aid is about to run out, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday.
OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that millions of Afghans were in need of food aid and health assistance, urging donors to give more ahead of an international aid conference for Afghanistan next week.
The agency has released a flash appeal for around $600 million to meet humanitarian needs for 11 million people for the remainder of the year amid warnings of drought and starvation.
“Basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing and food and other lifesaving aid is about to run out,” he said.
“We urge international donors to support this appeal fast and generously.”
More than half a million people have been displaced internally in Afghanistan this year.
Turkey working with Qatar, US on running of Kabul airport
Turkey is working with Qatar and the United States about operating Kabul airport and is in talks with the Taliban, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding security at the airport was the main issue.
Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV that 19 Turkish technicians were in Kabul, holding talks with Qataris about the airport, Reuters reported.
Turkey has told the Taliban that it would not take part in the airport mission unless its units are involved in security. Cavusoglu said the Taliban could ensure security outside the airport, but they would need a more reliable mechanism inside.
A private security company could be used for the mission if the Taliban insisted on having no foreign powers in Afghanistan, Cavusoglu said.
