Taliban Intensify Attacks After Announcing Ceasefire

As many as 30 Afghan soldiers were killed and 50 more wounded in the Taliban attacks on Tuesday across the country, officials said.

The Taliban detonated a humvee packed with explosives at entrance gate of Ghazni’s Muqr district on Tuesday night, killing five including district governor and a security officer of the district and wounding 26 others.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban stormed Sayad district of Sare-e-Pul province, capturing two villages and seven outposts in the district.

A member of Sar-e-Pul province council told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that the attack left 14 dead to Afghan security forces.

Some Afghan soldiers in Sayad district said that there were about 100 Afghan forces when the Taliban stormed the district.

However, Zabiulllah Amani, Sar-e-Pul governor’s spokesman confirmed collapse of two out posts and death of two soldiers in the incident.

Separately, the Taliban captured the center of Kohistan district in northern Faryab province after killing seven government forces and wounding 13 others.

Faryab provincial council members said that at least 200 soldiers were besieged by the Taliban in the district.

The Taliban intensified their attacks after announcing a three-day ceasefire with government, pledging that the group will not target the government forces but will conditionally free them from the prisons under the group’s control.