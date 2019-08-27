Taliban Intensifies Battles in North of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2019)

According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, the Afghan security forces and Taliban have intensified battles against each other in 10 provinces across the country.

Officials in the ministry of defense said that Taliban have intensified their attacks in order to gain more benefits in the negotiating table.

“Fighting is going on in several provinces including Kunduz, Takhar, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Jawzjan, and other provinces,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.

Currently, government forces are battling against the Taliban in the northern provinces.

“The war is going on in Sholgar district for a long time. Only the main Bazar is safe,” said Mohammad Saraj, a resident of Balkh province.

“There was no reinforcement by the government. When the security forces used to leave the area, the Taliban was recapturing the area again,” said Mir Ahmad Qasim, a member of Takhar provincial council.

“The militants have increased their movements from different positions over Mawara Kokcha districts especially over Talqan city,” said Nasir Ahmad, a resident of Kunduz province.

Lawmakers warn that people will not be able to partake in the upcoming election if the government fails to control the situation.

“The fighting is challenging the democratic process and it is concerning the people of Afghanistan,” said Iqbal Safi, a lawmaker from northern Kapisa province.

However, Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs said that all Afghan security forces are trying to suppress the enemies and maintain the security of the election.