Taliban Insurgents Shoot Woman in Badghis

(Last Updated On: August 6, 2019)

The Taliban insurgents have shot a woman in northwest Badghis province, the local officials said on Tuesday.

Abdulghafour Malekzai, the Governor of Badghis, says that based on the primary reports the Taliban inurgents have shot the woman since her husband is an army soldier.

No details are available at the moment, he further says.

On the other hand, a security source says that the Taliban militants shot the women in the presence of people after a drumhead court-martial because her husband is an army soldier.

The Taliban group has not made any comment in this regard.