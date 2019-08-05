Taliban Insurgents Attack Local Police’s Checkpoint in Paktia

(Last Updated On: August 5, 2019)

The Taliban militants attacked the local police’s checkpoints in the Karken Khola area of Ahmadkhil district in eastern Paktia province last night at 2:00 am, said the local security officials.

They add that as the result of the attack two local police officers have been killed and one other has been injured.

The Taliban group has not made any comments in this regard yet.

Sardar Wali Tabassum, the Spokesperson to the Paktia Security Commanding Directorate, says that four of the Taliban insurgents have been killed and two others of them have been injured in the clashed.

This comes as according to members of the Pakia Provincial Council, the Ahmadkhil and Zazai Aryub districts have become insecure recently where the Taliban’s activities have increased.