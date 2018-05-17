Taliban Insurgents Attack Farah City Again

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2018 10:44 am)

A day after a large-scale attack over Farah City, the Taliban insurgents have attacked the city for the second time last night.

According to local residents the attack was launched at around 11:30 pm Wednesday night and continued until early Thursday morning.

The insurgents have raided over the provincial police headquarter, central prison, PD3 of the City and the house of the provincial council chief.

Officials have not made a comment about the report yet.

On Tuesday, Taliban militants launch coordinated attacks to take over the city and fought with governmental forces for hours. The interior ministry claimed that 300 Taliban militants were killed in the clashes.

Following the attack, provincial police chief Fazel Ahmad Shirzad claimed Iran is supporting Taliban in the province.

Farah is among the volatile provinces in west of Afghanistan and the insurgent group is actively operating in Anar Dara, Bala Buluk, Pusht Road, Khak Safid, Gulistan, and Shibkoh districts of the province in recent years.