Taliban infiltrators have a huge presence in Kabul: gov’t
An advisor to President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday at a Youth Day event that Taliban infiltrators and fighters have established a firm footprint in Kabul and many live as ordinary civilians.
Waheed Omar, Ghani’s Senior Advisor and Director General of the Office of Public and Strategic Affairs said sustainable peace is not expected to be gained through just a political agreement and in turn urged pro-government elements to lay the foundation for long-lasting peace and security.
“There are a lot of Taliban infiltrators in Kabul. They live like normal civilians, but they are infiltrators and forces of the Taliban,” said Omar at a conference in Kabul marking International Youth Day.
Abdullah Abdullah the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation also sent a message to delegates attending the event and said: “Although there are threats against Afghanistan, the current opportunities must be used for peace.”
As momentum gathers over the possibility of intra-Afghan negotiations, critics have raised their voices over a number of issues relating to the way forward.
Nasrullah Arsalaei, former head of the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers said: “Peace efforts should not cost the achievements of the last two decades. Government and political institutions and structures should be preserved.”
Another critic was Sima Samar, State Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs. She said: “We are going to a short-term peace deal, through which we will not reach permanent peace.”
This comes as US-brokered intra-Afghan peace talks are scheduled to start in Doha next week.
However, the Afghan negotiating team, led by Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, has not left Kabul for Doha.
The team was initially meant to leave on Wednesday but then their departure was delayed by a day. However, on Thursday the team had still not left.
This comes after concerns were raised on Wednesday that the journalists expected to travel to Doha with the negotiating team were denied visas for Qatar.
However, a source said Thursday this issue was being worked on.
Once talks start, representatives of a number of countries and international agencies are to remotely monitor the negotiations.
Ghani orders establishment of new council to empower Afghan women
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday signed a decree to establish is High Council for Women aimed at empowering Afghan women.
“President Ashraf Ghani, in accordance with the national constitution, issued a decree to establish the Women’s High Council,” the president’s office said in a statement.
According to the statement, the Council will be led by Ghani and will focus on “women empowerment ensuring women’s rights.”
“The Council will be led by H.E the President and will focus on women empowerment, ensuring women’s rights, increasing coordination with our international partners, and better policy execution,” the statement said.
Based on the decree 26 representatives from different sectors of society will be members of the Council.
“Based on the decree, including the female deputy provincial governors, women advocates, and civil activists, 26 representatives from governmental entities and non-government organizations will be the members of the Council,” read the statement.
Historical Takhar school gutted in blaze
The historical Abus Osman Taloqani High School in Takhar province was believed to have been intentionally set on fire on Thursday, local officials confirmed.
Abu Osman Taloqani High School, in the provincial capital Taloqan, was destroyed in the blaze.
Currently about 3,000 students are registered at the education facility.
Footage on social media Thursday showed how chairs, desks, documents, and books inside the building were completely destroyed.
Takhar education officials have not yet commented on the incident and no group or individual has claimed responsibility for setting fire to the school.
The Taliban, however, denied any involvement in the incident, saying that the group had nothing to with the fire at the school which is located close to police and NDS headquarters in Taloqan.
Kapisa police official killed in Taliban attack
Taliban militants gunned down an Afghan police official on Thursday in Parwan province, a local official confirmed.
Abdul Shayiq Shurish, a spokesman for Kapisa police told Ariana News that Suliaman, the battalion commander of Kapisa police brigade, was killed by the Taliban at around 9 a.m. Thursday in Sayad village of Parwan.
Meanwhile, a clash broke out between the Afghan forces and the insurgents in Shaker village in the Tagab district of Kapisa at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Shurish said, at least two local army soldiers were killed and another one was wounded in the battle.
Four civilians including women and children were also injured in the clash, he added.
Shurish claimed that the Afghan forces have inflicted casualties on the Taliban, saying that details yet to be determined.
The Taliban yet to comment on the incidents.
It comes as the intra-Afghan talks are expected to start next week in Doha, where the government and the Taliban delegations would negotiate a political settlement for ending the conflict in the war-weary country.
The government negotiating team is expected to negotiate a comprehensive ceasefire in the first round of talks.
