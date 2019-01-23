Taliban Infighting Leaves 14 Militants Killed, 16 Wounded in Herat

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2019)

Officials say clashes between two Taliban factions have killed and wounded dozens of militants in western Herat province, underlying divisions in the armed group that has waged a 17-year insurgency against the Afghan government.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Jilani Farhad said at least 14 Taliban fighters were killed and 16 wounded in the Shindand district, near the border with Iran.

Jilani Farhad said the clashes inflicted casualties to fighters loyal to Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada and forces allied with Mullah Nangialai, a former militant commander who leads a breakaway faction in western parts of the country.

According to the official, the clashes began in “Langru” and “Awrayeen” areas of the district, leaving 11 dead, 10 injured to fighters loyal to Akhundzada while forces allied with Nangialai suffering three dead and six wounded in the incident.