Taliban implies discussions around ceasefire still a long way off
As calls mount for a ceasefire – or at least a reduction in violence – in Afghanistan, the Taliban has stated the talks, currently underway in Doha, have not yet reached the stage where the issue of a truce can be discussed.
In an interview with Gulf Times, Muhammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said: “Ceasefire in Afghanistan is a major issue but we have not reached at a level [in the ongoing peace talks] where we will discuss this issue. So far we have not taken the first step towards the peace negotiations.”
He also said the two sides have not yet started formal negotiations.
“We have not started the talks formally yet. We have not reached the ‘ceasefire stage’. We have been discussing the rules of procedure.”
Naeem also stated: “We have not yet discussed any issue that can create hurdles. I am however hopeful that we will make the headway. A certain time frame cannot be given but we are hopeful to make progress.”
Despite a sharp rise in violence over the past two months and this week’s assault on Helmand province by the Taliban, Naeem said the group is “sincere for reconciliation and peace. We have shown this. We negotiated for about 18 months with the US government and reached at a conclusion. We will do whatever we can to have peace in the country. We will make progress.”
On topics to be discussed during talks, down the line, which would include women’s rights and jurisprudence, he said: “We are yet to set the agenda for the negotiations. Once the agenda is set, we will be able to say what we will discuss.”
Naeem also stated: “We have time and again said that our policy is not to interfere in the affairs of other countries. We also expect other countries not to interfere in Afghanistan.”
On the November 3 presidential election in the United States, he said the group hopes the US-Taliban deal brokered in February in Doha will remain intact irrespective of the results.
“Our deal is not with one person. We have signed the agreement with the US government. We think that the US wants to withdraw from Afghanistan. They have signed the peace deal for their own people and country. We hope that all political leaders of the US realize the importance of the peace deal and there will be no change.”
Doha contact groups meet to find ways to overcome disputed issues
The Peace Negotiating Team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan confirmed the two sides met on Monday night in Doha to find ways to move the stalled intra-Afghan negotiations forward.
In a post on Twitter, the team said: “The contact groups of IRoA & other side held a meeting today evening. Detailed discussions took place on the contested issues and both sides agreed to continue meeting as to reach a resolution.”
This comes after a break in talks in Doha between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban of almost two weeks.
The sticking points between the two groups are based primarily on two issues. That of jurisprudence around negotiations going forward and that the Taliban want the US-Taliban agreement signed in February to be the framework around which the current talks are based.
Afghanistan, which was not party to the February agreement, is not in favor of this.
MSF reports Helmand trauma hospital overwhelmed with conflict casualties
MSF Afghanistan (Doctors Without Borders) reported Monday that heavy fighting is ongoing in the province and that the Lashkargah provincial hospital is overwhelmed with wounded patients.
In a message on Twitter, MSF stated: “The city’s Trauma Hospital was overwhelmed and MSF teams in nearby Boost Provincial Hospital are supporting with overflow of patients.”
MSF also stated that a pregnant woman was shot on Sunday night and the bullet killed her unborn child.
“Fighting is on-going. Last night, a stray bullet hit a pregnant woman and killed the baby. Miraculously the mother survived and is now receiving maternal and surgical care after a life-saving operation”, said Mariana Cortesi, MSF hospital coordinator.
Earlier Monday the US-Forces Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirmed American forces have conducted several targeted strikes in Helmand over the past two days to defend Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who have come under attack by the Taliban.
In a series of tweets, he said this was in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement and that USFOR-A has and will continue to provide support in defense of the ANDSF under attack by the Taliban.
US-Forces Afghanistan Commander, General Scott Miller said: “The Taliban need to immediately stop their offensive actions in Helmand Province and reduce their violence around the country. It is not consistent with the US-Taliban agreement and undermines the ongoing Afghan Peace Talks.”
This announcement comes amid intense fighting in the southern province which started on Saturday night when the Taliban launched coordinated attacks on a number of areas.
Since then hundreds of residents, in various districts and in areas on the outskirts of the provincial capital Lashkargah have fled their homes.
In social media posts early Monday, the Taliban’s white flags were seen flying above the entrance gate into the city.
Provincial officials also confirmed late Monday that the Dorahi power plant in Helmand had been destroyed by the Taliban – cutting power to parts of Helmand and Kandahar.
Not only did the insurgents set fire to a part of the power plant but they also reportedly ordered locals to strip the facility of equipment.
Reports of similar orders by the Taliban were posted on social media throughout the day, where Helmand residents said the group had ordered local residents to strip a military base that they had overrun between Nad Ali and Marjah districts.
Photographs on social media showed dozens of civilians tearing down what is clearly a military facility.
Roland Kobia, the EU’s special envoy to Afghanistan meanwhile condemned the violence and said on Twitter: “Yet another example that the Reduction in Violence does not work. These high levels of violence should not only be condemned but concretely taken action against as they breach Doha [agreement between the US and Taliban].”
Pakistan embassy starts issuing visas once again for Afghans
The Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has taken steps to start issuing visas for Afghan nationals after the process was suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pakistan consulates in Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif have also begun issuing visas to Afghan nationals in their respective areas.
Under the new visa policy, long-term visas will be issued to Afghan nationals visiting Pakistan for medical, family, business, education and other purposes.
The Pakistan government stated that it is important for Afghans to know that Pakistan visas are free of charge and no visa representatives are needed by applicants. The only fee applicable is that for a business visa.
According to embassy officials, there is a backlog of visa applications waiting to be processed. They have called on members of the public who are waiting for visas to be patient.
