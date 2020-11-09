Latest News
Taliban hopeful Biden with stick to Trump’s Doha deal
Taliban spokesman in Doha, Mohammad Naeem said Sunday the US president-elect Joe Biden will hopefully stick to the Doha agreement signed between the group and the US in February.
It was this “conditions-based” agreement that paved the way for US troops withdrawals and for peace talks between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban.
However, the talks, which started on September 12 have since stalled.
Naeem meanwhile told journalists that the agreement was in the interests of the US and should not be subject to change.
“It (the agreement) serves the interest of the Afghan nation and the interest of the American nation. It should not be subject to any significant change and should be implemented in the form in which it is agreed upon,” Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said.
“It is our expectation that the ongoing peace process and the agreement with the US government will remain on track,” Naeem said.
According to the Doha agreement, the Taliban are not to attack international forces and to prevent transnational terrorist groups, such as al-Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh) from operating in Afghanistan. They are also not permitted to attack populated urban cities.
Meanwhile ordinary Afghans also welcomed Biden’s victory, and said they hoped the new president would slow the US troop withdrawal to allow for a stable peace to take root, as opposed to Trump who said in a recent statement that he would like all American troops to be home by Christmas.
Biden said during his campaign that if he were elected, he would maintain a small troop presence in Afghanistan to ensure al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists do not threaten the US from the war-ravaged country. But he opposed continued US involvement in Afghan nation-building.
The Taliban however have been adamant that all foreign troops withdraw for peace to be achieved.
Latest News
Kabul University attackers “blew themselves up” to mask their identities: Saleh
Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president, on Monday gave an update on last week’s attack on Kabul University and said attackers blew themselves up with handgrenades when they realised special forces were closing in on them through the roof of the building.
According to Saleh, the attackers had done this in a bid to erase their fingerprints so that they could not be identified.
He said they committed suicide in the end, using handgrenades.
Saleh also said efforts were being made using advanced technology with the help of foreign allies to identify the bodies, but stressed he could not disclose further progress due to the sensitivity of the investigation at this stage.
He also did not say how many attackers killed themselves.
Daesh (IS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack last Monday which resulted in the death of at least 30 civilians, mostly students.
Meanwhile, Saleh said that Yama Siawash, a former journalist and employee of the Central Bank, died in an explosion Saturday from an IED that was made with military grade RDX explosive material.
He said this was not “home made” explosive compounds.
Two kilograms was used in the explosive device which had been attached to his vehicle close to the fuel tank.
Siawash died along with two of his colleagues in Kabul city.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
COVID-19
Sharp spike in infections sees COVID-19 tally hit 50 million mark
As a second wave sweeps across Europe, the global tally of COVID-19 infections topped the 50 million mark on Sunday.
According to a Reuters tally, the second wave of the virus in the past 30 days has accounted for a quarter of the total.
The United States has been particularly hard hit with over 100,000 new cases reported each day. A surge in infections in Europe also contributed to the spike in overall numbers.
Reuters reported that the latest seven-day average shows global daily infections are rising by more than 540,000.
More than 1.25 million people have died from the disease.
However, as Reuters states, the pandemic’s recent acceleration has been ferocious. It took 32 days for the number of cases to rise from 30 million to 40 million. It took just 21 days to add another 10 million.
The global second wave is testing healthcare systems across Europe, prompting Germany, France and Britain to order many citizens back to their homes again.
Denmark, which imposed a new lockdown on its population in several northern areas, ordered the culling of its 17 million minks after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans.
The latest US surge coincided with the last month of election campaigning in which President Donald Trump minimized the severity of the pandemic and his successful challenger, Joe Biden, urged a more science-based approach.
Trump’s rallies, some open-air and with few masks and little social distancing, led to 30,000 additional confirmed cases and likely led to more than 700 deaths, Stanford University economists estimated in a research paper.
Reuters reported that in Asia, India has the world’s second-highest caseload but has seen a steady slowdown since September. Total cases exceeded 8.5 million cases on Friday.
Latest News
NEPA and Kabul municipality taken to task over pollution problem
Afghanistan’s Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) on Sunday summoned National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) officials, and Kabul municipal officials to answer questions over the high levels of pollution in Kabul city among other issues.
According to senators, government is responsible for taking practical steps to reduce the pollution in Kabul. Without control, Kabul residents are exposed to various diseases, senators said.
“The situation has raised concerns. Some hotels and bakeries use low-quality products. Why are you not managing the problems,” said Farahnaz Pamiri, a senator.
Buildings, without proper planning permission were also raised and concerns voiced.
“The buildings that were built without any authorization and the use of low-quality materials has affected the environment badly. Government should stop these problems,” said Mohammad Akbari, another senator.
NEPA, however, acknowledged the pollution problem and said government institutions are implementing recommended measures but very slowly.
“We have a long-term plan. We have identified 52 causes of pollution. The government institutions implement the recommended measures so slowly,” said Ezatullah Siddiqi, deputy head of NEPA.
Kabul’s Mayor Daoud Sultanzoy, meanwhile said that in order to fight pollution, the public needs to cooperate as 30 percent of pollution is caused by members of the public.
“As we investigated, 200 factory buildings out of 600 have filters and 149 others installed filters last year. We monitor buildings seriously. We will ask police for their cooperation if needed,” said Sultanzoy.
Senators said government should also stop the practice of importing low-quality fuel so as to reduce the level of air pollution in Kabul city.
