Taliban Holds Fresh Round of Talks with U.S. Officials in Qatar

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2019)

The Taliban representatives met with the U.S. officials in Qatar on Monday amid diplomatic efforts to end the nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan, the Taliban said in a statement.

“Today, the U.S. representatives held a meeting with representatives of Islamic Emirate in Doha, the capital of Qatar,” the statement said.

Both sides discussed on withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, the statement noted.

According to the statement, the meeting is expected to continue on Tuesday.

It comes as the U.S. has held several rounds of talks with the Taliban to bring the armed group to negotiating table with the Afghan government; However, Taliban have long refused to hold direct talks with Kabul, insisting that the U.S. is their main adversary.