Taliban Hijacks Three Buses, Holds Passengers Hostage

Taliban militants stopped three buses on Takhar-Kunduz highway Monday morning and abducted the passengers, a local official said.

Safiullah Mahzon, Kunduz deputy police chief, said the incident took place early this morning when three passenger buses were on the way from Takhar province to the capital, Kabul.

He added that the buses were stopped by the Taliban militants in Khan Abad district of Kunduz province.

According to the official, the insurgents had taken the passengers to Nikpe village in the district.

Meanwhile Afghan security forces have launch a rescue operation and heavy fighting was underway in the area.

Immediately, there was no comment from the Taliban but the area of the incident is under Taliban control.

This comes a day after President Ashraf Ghani announced a three-month conditional ceasefire with the Taliban group.