Taliban Held Talks with Iranian Officials in Tehran

Iran says a Taliban delegation held talks with Iranian officials in Tehran on Sunday.

Speaking at a televised press conference on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said that the talks were held with the knowledge of the Afghan government.

“A Taliban delegation was in Tehran yesterday. They had comprehensive negotiations with the Iranian deputy foreign minister,” Qasemi said.

According to the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, the main purpose of the talks was finding solutions to help facilitate talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

This comes after Taliban representatives met this month with the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation in Abu Dhabi where the two sides discussed the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Taliban denied meeting with Afghan government representatives in Abu Dhabi.

The armed group, meanwhile, has not made a comment about its visit to Tehran, the capital of Iran.