Taliban Have No Other Way to Survive Except to Talk: Sediqqi

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2019)

The Taliban have no other way to survive and get into a political life except to talk to the Afghan government, Presidential Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Sediqqi said that the insurgent group is making a huge mistake saying that they are not willing to talk with the Afghan government.

“We are entering to negotiations from a strong political and military position,” Sediqqi said,” The Taliban must accept this fact.”

Ghani’s spokesman added that the Taliban’s denial on talks with government means that they do not want to reach peace.

“For the Afghan government, the issue of peace and ending of the war is a top priority, and to end the war and to bring peace we are ready to negotiate with a group whose hands are colored by the destruction of Afghanistan,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Sediqqi said that we are about to enter the important phase of peace which is direct talks.

“We will strongly defend the Republic system,” he emphasized.

He assured the Afghan people that the interests of the people, the values achieved over the past 18 years will be protected during the intra-Afghan talks.

In addition, he said the government is never willing to trade on national processes, especially elections.

“The election is one of the red lines of the Afghan people. Nothing will stop the election,” he emphasized.

The presidential palace said that the U.S. chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad is scheduled to travel to Kabul in the next two days to share the required information of ninth round of the talks with President Ashraf Ghani.

On foreign forces withdrawal, Sediqqi said U.S. troops presence in Afghanistan is based on an agreement between the two countries.

“We all want to see a day when there is peace in Afghanistan and there is no need for foreign troops. But for the time being, there is a need for them, to eliminate the mutual threats and challenges,” he stated.