Taliban have become more cruel and have no wish for peace: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday, during a virtual cabinet meeting, that in the past 20 years, the Taliban has not changed for the better but have instead become crueler and more “non-Muslim”.
Addressing the virtual cabinet meeting, as part of Digital Week, Ghani also said changes will be brought in the country over the next six months as certain issues need to be reprioritized.
This comes amid widespread attacks by the Taliban across the country where swathes of territory have been seized by the insurgent group.
Ghani stated that Afghanistan has come under attack in many parts of the country and that while the Taliban has not changed for the better in the past 20 years, they have become more “heinous, crueler and been out of Islam.”
“Yes, they (Taliban) have changed but negatively. They have no wish for peace, for prosperity, or progress; we want peace but they want surrender [subdued people and government],” Ghani noted.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Qasim Halimi, Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs stated that the Taliban’s war has no religious basis and that they are fighting for power.
“The Taliban are not ready to negotiate and they are fighting to gain power and use religion as a cover,” Halimi said.
NDS claims journalists arrested in Kandahar for ‘collaborating’ with Taliban
The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) stated Sunday that four journalists were arrested in southern Kandahar province this week for “collaborating” with the Taliban militants.
The journalists – three reporters from Nation Voice [Millat Ghag] Radio, Bismillah Watandost, Qudratullah Sultani, and Mohibullah Obaidi; and Sanullah Siam who claimed to be working with China’s Xinhua news agency – were arrested after they visited the Spin Boldak border crossing last week after it had been seized by the Taliban.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the NDS said the reporters met and interviewed Taliban leaders and Pakistan spy agency (ISI) officials – including Mullah Gul Agha and Mawlavi Manzor Taliban spy chiefs; General Mobin and Faizullah, two members of ISI; and Mullah Yaqoob, the son of former Taliban leader Mullah Omar.
The meeting reportedly took place in the house of former Kandahar Police Chief General Abdul Raziq Spin Boldak in Kandahar province.
The NDS stated that the reporters wanted to “purify” the Taliban and “to ignore the inhuman acts of this terrorist group in some provinces of the country, especially the tragic events in Spin Boldak region so as to direct the public opinion in favor of the Taliban.”
The NDS stated that the Nation Voice [Millat Ghag] Radio Station was illegally operating as it has no license from the Ministry of Culture and Information.
Meanwhile, Xinhua rejected Sanaullah Siam’s claim that he was working for the news agency.
“Hereby Xinhua denies the claim made by Mr. Sayam (Siam) as Sayam is not the employee of Xinhua. In the meantime, Xinhua confirms that Mr. Sayam as a freelancer used to sell his products and Xinhua like other news agencies sometimes used to buy photos from him, and buying photos in no way means that Sayam is Xinhua’s staff,” the agency said in a statement.
The NDS stated that Siam was illegally operating under Xinhua’s name.
“Recently, Bismillah Watandost had a mission to make contact with Kandahar governor and encourage him to hand over the province to the Taliban so that they (Taliban) hold Eid prayers in the Kandahar government compound; therefore, Kandahar governor in a letter urged the Kandahar NDS directorate office to arrest these reporters,” the NDS claimed.
This comes after human rights and media freedom advocates last week called on authorities in Afghanistan to release the four journalists.
But Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement late Friday that “as the Afghan conflict escalates, all parties seem intent on silencing the country’s media.”
“Unless charged with a genuine crime, the four journalists should be released immediately,” the statement read.
Reports indicate that the four traveled to the district to investigate reports of Afghan civilian killings by Taliban insurgents.
According to HWR, Siam is a free-lance cameraman.
“The arrests …underscore rising concerns the Afghan government is trying to shield itself from media criticism. Among the many threats they face, Afghanistan’s embattled journalists should not also have to face prosecution for doing their jobs,” said HWR.
Cash-strapped government puts new projects on hold
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) has informed all government departments they need to cut back on budget spend, including that on planned development projects.
In an official notice to all government institutions, MoF has ordered them to stop projects where contracts have recently been signed, and which employ contract workers.
All planned development projects have also been put on hold.
The MoF said that due to the increase in spend for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), the increase in health spend and a drop in government income, all government departments need to cut expenditure.
“After the assessment of the development and general budgets by the cabinet, changes have been brought to the ministries and all government budgets because of the increase in ANDSF and health spending. Contracts from the… budget should be halted or suspended,” read the notice.
The MoF said that the government has lost $33 million in customs revenue since the Taliban seized five border crossings in the past month, amid rising violence in the country.
“Sher Khan port in Kunduz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Islam Qala in Herat, Abu Nasr Farahi in Farah and Torghundi in Herat have been captured by Taliban in the past month,“said Rafi Tabi, spokesman for the MoF.
Analysts have said the government should consider other steps to cut back on budget spend.
“In this situation, we can’t blame government, but it (government) should consider other options to prevent confusing the public,” said Sayed Massoud, a university lecturer.
This comes after the projected revenue generation for Afghanistan was expected to be 216 billion AFN ($2.7 billion) for the current solar year.
The total 452.6 billion AFN budget for this year did however carry a 37 billion AFN deficit – which government was to provide 20 billion AFN from internal resources and 17 billion AFN was pledged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to make up the difference.
Pakistan FM says Taliban won’t allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Afghan Taliban would not allow the Daesh militants to penetrate their country, Pakistani outlet the News reported Sunday.
Speaking in a press conference at Multan’s Raza Hall on Saturday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said that the Afghan forces could combat Daesh in Afghanistan.
He maintained that peace in Afghanistan was necessary for regional stability and Pakistan was consulting other countries in the region to ensure the development, prosperity, and uplifting of the war-torn country.
During the press conference, Qureshi was asked if the Taliban take over Afghanistan and escalation continues then what would be the future of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor [CPEC]. He responded that no group could harm the CPEC projects.
Earlier in July, Taliban official spokesmen told an international news agency, that the Taliban would not tolerate the Daesh in Afghanistan.
“We assure you that we will not allow Daesh to become active in the South Asian country, in areas under our control,” he said.
However, President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday speaking during a “digital cabinet meeting” criticized the Taliban and said: “The Taliban has not changed. They don’t have the will for peace or development in the country.”
“The Taliban allowed the international insurgent groups into the country,” Ghani said.
The Taliban has denied involvement with the international insurgent groups.
