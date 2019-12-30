Taliban has no intention of declaring a ceasefire

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2019)

Taliban said that they have not made any decision concerning ceasefire, and consultations are going on about the reduction of violence as requested by the United States.

Shukur Motmaeen, head of the Taliban Olympics Committee said, “the military council of the Taliban has agreed upon temporary ceasefire that will soon be finalized by Mullah Haybatullah. Besides the list of prisoners is given to the U.S.”

However, The Associated Press has reported based on some credible resources that a list of 5 thousand prisoners to be released is submitted to the United States.

Some of the prisoners on the list have said to the Associated Press that after being released, they will not have rigid aspirations as before.

On the other hand, a statement by the Taliban claims that they have no decision for a ceasefire, “the reality is that the Islamic State has no decision for a ceasefire, but there are some ongoing discussions about reducing violence and their military operations”

Sayed Akbar Agha, the former Taliban commander says, “There is no variance in the leadership of Taliban and the rumors about ceasefire confirmation is not true, however, we are looking forward to it.”

Thus, the intra-Afghan discussions are also to be started after two weeks of the peace agreement being signed between the Taliban and the U.S. which will clarify the role of the Taliban after the war.

Durani Wazeery deputy speaker of the president says, “the negotiations are still going on between Taliban and the United States, and if agreed upon, we are ready to introduce our negotiation delegation”

Recently some Taliban officials have reported to the Associated Press that the leadership council of the Taliban has agreed upon temporary ceasefire and this decision has to be confirmed by Mullah Haybatullah; simultaneously the peace agreement will be signed between Taliban and the United States.