Taliban Harshly Reacted to Afghan Religious Scholars Conference

(Last Updated On: June 05, 2018 11:48 am)

The armed Taliban group has strongly reacted to the Afghan religious scholars gathering in Kabul, calling it a complete exhibitive and American process which has supported by the United States.

The Taliban group in a statement said that the issued decree ‘Fatwa’ by the Afghan clerics has already been prepared and they were just invited for commenting.

More than 2,000 religious scholars from across the country met on Monday at the Loya Jirga (Grand Council) tent, denouncing years of conflict.

They issued a fatwa, or religious ruling, outlawing suicide bombings and demanding that Taliban militants restore peace to allow foreign troops to leave.

At least 14 people were killed and some 20 wounded in a suicide bomb attack targeted the Afghan clerics gathering.

Islamic State via an online statement said it had carried out a deadly suicide attack and claimed that 70 people have been killed in the attack.

President Ghani also condemned Monday’s suicide attack and backed Afghan clerics fatwa against suicide attacks, saying they violated the tenets of Islam.

“The attack that targeted the large gathering of clerics and religious scholars from across the country was in fact an attack against the heirs of the prophet of Islam and the values of Islam,” Ghani said in a video address, supporting the outlawing of suicide bombings.

“Unfortunately, the imposed war in Afghanistan every day takes lives of our innocent children.”

A conference of Islamic scholars urging peace in Afghanistan was recently held in Indonesia, and another, larger event is expected soon in Saudi Arabia.