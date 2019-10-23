Taliban Had to Show Real Willingness to Make Real Compromises: NATO

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2019)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance supports the resumption of Afghan peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban representatives.

However, he reiterated that Taliban had to show real willingness to make real compromises.

Speaking with the reporters ahead of the meetings of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels, Stoltenberg said Taliban should agree on a credible peace deal.

He explained that a credible peace will preserve the gains made in Afghanistan for Afghans, for women, for journalists, for everyone who believes in a democratic, and free Afghanistan.

NATO Chief added that the alliance will remain committed to its military presence in Afghanistan as long as the Taliban understand that they will never win on the battlefield and agree for a political solution.

“[Taliban] have to sit down at the negotiating table and make compromises. So for us there is no contradiction between military presence and the efforts to find a political solution,” Stoltenberg told Ariana News reporter when he asked about his recent meeting with U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan.

Stoltenberg reemphasized that NATO and U.S. will stay committed to their mission in Afghanistan that the country does not become a safe haven for international terrorists again.

“We went into Afghanistan together, we will make decisions on our future presence there together. And when the time is right, then also we will leave together. But that depends,” he said.