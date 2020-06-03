Taliban gunned down four civilians in Badakhshan: official

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2020)

The Taliban fighters have gunned down four civilians in Badakhshan province, a local official confirmed.

The incident has taken place in the Shewa area in the Arghanchkhah district of the province on Monday evening.

Nek Mohammad Nazari, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the militants have shot dead two men along with their sons.

According to Nazari, the incident happened at the Taliban controlled area and the motive yet to be determined.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment on the matter.

The province has borders with Pakistan, Tajikistan, and China. Some militant groups including the Taliban, Al-Qaida, and Daesh are actively operating in a number of Badakhshan’s districts.