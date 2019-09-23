Taliban Gun Down 3 brothers in Ghor

The Taliban militants ambushed and killed three brothers in the Pasaband district of central Ghor province on Monday, local officials said.

The incident took place at the center of the district on Monday morning.

The provincial governor spokesman, Abdulhai Khatibi told Ariana News that the victims were a government employee, a teacher, and a farmer.

Meanwhile, sources accused the assailants of having links with the Hizb-e-Islami party, led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

The attackers were freed from Afghan prisons months ago, the sources added.

The Taliban militant group and the Hizb-e-Islami party yet to make a comment in this regard.