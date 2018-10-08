Taliban Group Suffered 113 Casualties in Northern Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2018)

At least 113 Taliban insurgents have been killed in northern Afghanistan, an official confirmed on Monday.

Ghafoor Javid, spokesman for the Defense Ministry said that air and ground operations were conducted in Shirin-Tagab district of Faryab, as well as in Chahar-Bulak district of Balkh.

He added that the operations were conducted jointly by MoD and Resolute Support troops in which at least 113 Taliban insurgents were killed.

According to the statement, 11 militants have been arrested and nine more are wounded.

This comes as the Taliban militant group has threatened to carry out attacks targeting polling places during the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections in Afghanistan.

The group claimed in a statement that the upcoming elections were the US-led conspiracy and promised to target people ensuring the security of the electoral process.