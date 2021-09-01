Sport
Taliban green lights historic Australia vs Afghanistan Test match
The Taliban has given Afghanistan’s cricket team the go ahead to take part in the upcoming Test match against Australia.
According to Australia’s News.com, the Afghan side is scheduled to play a Test match against Australia at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena starting Saturday, September 27.
The historic fixture was originally slated for December last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Afghanistan has only played six Test matches since being awarded full member status in 2017. This will also be the Afghan team’s first Test against Australia.
Meanwhile, the Brisbane Heat announced last week it had signed Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahmeen for the upcoming Big Bash League. However, the Adelaide Strikers are yet to confirm the signing of fan favourite Rashid Khan.
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Afghan Paralympian sparks ‘joy’ with Tokyo debut
When Afghan Paralympian Hossain Rasouli stepped onto the Tokyo track on Tuesday morning after escaping Taliban-held Kabul, fellow long jumper Roderick Townsend didn’t feel rivalry but “joy”.
The American did not even know Rasouli was competing in the men’s T47 long jump final until he saw 13 names on the start list rather than the usual 12, AFP reported.
Rasouli had arrived in Tokyo last Saturday, too late to compete in his favoured T47 100m event, after catching a top-secret flight from Paris one week after being evacuated from Kabul.
So instead he entered the long jump final, finishing last but symbolising for Townsend “so much about the Paralympic Games and what it means and what it stands for”.
“With everything going on right now, I couldn’t help but feel joy for him,” said Townsend, who took silver in the event with a jump of 7.43m, AFP reported.
“We get so caught up in our personal lives, and I’m here complaining about a silver medal and we have somebody making their way across the world to be able to do something that we all love to do.”
Rasouli arrived in Tokyo with Afghan team-mate Zakia Khudadadi on Saturday, after leaving their Taliban-controlled homeland a week earlier in what Games chiefs called a “major global operation”.
The pair spent a week in Paris at a French sports ministry training centre following their evacuation from Kabul.
Officials initially appeared to rule out the possibility of the athletes coming to Tokyo.
But Rasouli, whose left hand was amputated after a mine explosion, finally made the country’s belated first appearance at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday morning.
Emerging from the athletes’ entrance with a wave to the team officials dotted around the spectator-free Olympic Stadium, he then pointed towards the Afghanistan Paralympic Committee logo on his white vest.
Sport
Afghan Paralympians’ well-being is top priority, no media access during Games
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Sunday that the well-being and mental health of two newly arrived Afghan athletes were the IPC’s top priority and so the two athletes would not be speaking to media during the Games.
Zakai Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli arrived in Tokyo on Saturday after being evacuated from the Afghan capital Kabul a week ago.
“As you can imagine, the meeting was extremely emotional, there were lots of tears from everyone in the room. It was remarkable, it really was a remarkable meeting,” said the IPC’s chief communications officer, Craig Spence.
Taekwondo athlete Khudadadi had made a video appeal for help to leave Kabul, after the pair were unable to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban swept to power, Reuters reported.
Sport
FIFA to receive over $201 million in compensation from corruption probe
FIFA, the world’s soccer governing body, will receive $201 million in compensation for losses sustained in global soccer corruption schemes, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday.
The money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in the schemes and then prosecuted following a probe into years of corruption within world soccer.
Since the DOJ unveiled the corruption probe in 2015, more than 50 defendants have been criminally charged. Twenty seven people and four corporate entities have pleaded guilty, and two people were convicted at trial, Reuters reported.
“Today’s announcement confirms that money stolen by corrupt soccer officials and sports marketing executives through fraud and greed will be returned to where it belongs and used to benefit the sport,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis for the Eastern District of New York in a statement.
“From the start, this investigation and prosecution have been focused on bringing wrongdoers to justice and restoring ill-gotten gains to those who work for the benefit of the beautiful game.”
The DOJ said $32.3 million in forfeited funds has been approved for an initial distribution to FIFA, CONCACAF, the confederation responsible for soccer in North and Central America, CONMEBOL, which represents soccer in South America, and various constituent national soccer federations.
The funds will go into a new World Football Remission Fund to help finance football-related projects across the globe.
“I am delighted to see that money which was illegally siphoned out of football is now coming back to be used for its proper purposes, as it should have been in the first place,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
“I would like to thank the U.S. authorities for the trust placed in FIFA, and we will make sure that these funds are used properly and bring tangible benefits for people who really need it.”
EU says it has reached target of vaccinating 70% of adult population
Qatar warns isolating Taliban could further destabilize Afghanistan
India announces first formal meeting with Taliban
Taliban green lights historic Australia vs Afghanistan Test match
UN chief says 18 million Afghans need humanitarian assistance to survive
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
Americans urged to leave Afghanistan due to security situation
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Taliban capture Nimroz provincial capital: MP
Tahawool: Evacuation process and Daesh activities discussed
Sola: Efforts to establish inclusive govt discussed
Sola: Efforts to establish inclusive government
Tahawool: Attacks on Kabul airport discussed
Morning News Show: Biden’s warning for targeting Kabul Airport attack culprits discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US strikes Daesh after deadly Kabul attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban assures Afghans they will be free to travel after August 31
-
Latest News3 days ago
Veteran Afghan strongmen to form new front for talks with Taliban
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt
-
Latest News4 days ago
Stanikzai says talks to form inclusive govt are ongoing
-
Latest News5 days ago
13 US soldiers among 90 killed in Kabul airport blasts
-
Latest News3 days ago
Last UK military flight leaves Afghanistan after evacuating 15,000 people
-
Latest News3 days ago
Biden warns another attack in Afghanistan is highly likely