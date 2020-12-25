Connect with us

Latest News

Taliban frees 30 Afghan security force members in Kandahar

Ariana News

Published

60 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 25, 2020)
A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yousef Ahmadi, said Thursday night that the group had released 30 Afghan security force members in the Panjwai district of Kandahar province.
 
Ahmadi did not provide further details about the release of the hostages but in a video shared on social media it appeared the decision was based on an order by the group’s leaders. 
 
An unidentified Taliban member, who filmed the short clip of the hostages, said: “These 30 people are national police, border and local police. Today, based on the Taliban leaders’ kindness order… they were released in Panjwai district and sent to their families.”
 
According to the post, the Taliban will release a further 30 hostages but no details were released on this. 
 
The Taliban also posted a list of names of captives freed.
 
This is the first release of a large group of hostages since the start of the Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar in September. 
 
The last group to be freed was in August, when the Taliban released about 1,000 Afghan security force members. 
 
This had been part of the main prisoner swap between the Afghan government and the Taliban in accordance with a deal struck in February between the United States and the Taliban.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Living with so much violence is no way to live: Khalilzad

Ariana News

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 25, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2020)
US Special Representative for National Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has condemned the recent assassinations of public figures, and said such levels of violence “breed a climate of fear” and could drive more people away from their homeland.
 
Khalilzad’s statement came just hours after the latest in a string of targeted attacks, which claimed the life of Freshta Kohistani, a women’s rights activist, who was gunned down in Kapisa province on Thursday evening. 
 
In a series of tweets overnight Friday, Khalilzad also reacted to the killing of Yousef Rasheed, the CEO for Afghanistan Free and Fair Election Foundation (FEFA). 
 
Rasheed was killed in a targeted shooting outside his house in Kabul on Wednesday morning. The FEFA CEO and his driver both died in a hail of bullets. 
 
Khalilzad said: “Yousef Rasheed’s assassination is reprehensible. We condemn it. We also condemn the recent murder of several doctors working in Puli Charkhi and women’s rights activist Freshta Kohistani.”
 
He said the perpetrators of these attacks “must be held accountable.”
 
“Yousef was a patriot. He dedicated himself to making his country a better place. He advocated peace and progress. He was sensitive to grievances of all sides,” Khalilzad stated. 
 
“People like Yousef and Freshta are essential for any society. They are its conscience and keep its heart beating. They should not be fearful, intimidated, or worse, killed,” he stated.
 
“Living with so much violence is no way to live. It breeds a climate of fear. Fear will drive more Afghans to leave their homeland. Who will then be left to advocate for rights and freedoms? 
 
“This is not the way a society will thrive and prosper.
 

“These targeted killings and assassinations must stop. They threaten the peace process. The Afghan people demand peace. 

 
 
“A ceasefire and political settlement remain urgent. I urge the negotiating parties to redouble their efforts. We stand ready to help,” Khalilzad said.
 
Psychological war game
 
On Thursday, Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh said Afghanistan’s enemy was playing a “psychological war game” by trying to create fear, panic, despair and division as it stepped up high-profile targeted assassinations around the country. 
 
Referring to recent assassinations and attempted assassinations, Danesh said under the current circumstances “we need to tighten our ranks in every way and not give in to the enemy’s psychological warfare.”
 
Danish said the aim of recent attacks was to destabilize the entire system, the values of the past 20 years, to create fear, panic, despair, division, distance between government and the people, to gain points at the negotiating table or to stop the peace process.
 
A marked increase in violence has wracked the country since the start of the peace talks process in Doha in September but in recent weeks targeted killings have also been on the rise. 
 
On Wednesday, Rasheed and his driver Sami were killed in Kabul by unknown gunmen, a day after five doctors were also killed in the city in a targeted IED explosion. 
 
On Monday night, Rahmatullah Nikzad, a freelance reporter and head of a media safety union was gunned down in Ghazni while he was reportedly on his way to mosque. 
 
Nikzad with the fifth journalist killed in the past two months. 
 
Since November 7, former TOLOnews presenter Yama Siawash; Radio Azadi reporter Elyas Daee; Enekaas TV presenter in Nangarhar Malala Maiwand; and Ariana News presenter Fardin Amini were all killed in separate incidents.
 
Other targeted attacks over the past few months have also included government figures, including the failed attempt on the life of the First Vice President on September 9. 
 
Amrullah Saleh survived the targeted IED explosion against his convoy of armored vehicles but 10 civilians in the immediate area were killed. 
Continue Reading

Latest News

Female right’s activist becomes latest victim in string of assassinations

Ariana News

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 24, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2020)
Freshta Kohistani, a women’s rights activist, was gunned down in Hesa-e-Kuhistan district in Kapisa province on Thursday evening, the Ministry of Interior confirmed. 
 
The incident happened at about 5pm local time. According to the MoI, Kohistani’s brother was wounded in the attack.  
 
Khositani was reportedly a close ally of Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation. 
 
Within minutes of the targeted killing, Afghans took to social media in anger. 
 
One Facebook user stated: “And now Freshta Kohistani, another civil activist who was assassinated in Kapisa. The Taliban are apparently more active than the people of the 6:30 session.” This was in reference to First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s daily 6.30am security meetings. 
 
Another Facebook user said: “Who is responsible? In the safest area of Hesa-e-Kuhistan district; the security forces should be removed from the country.”
 
This is the latest in a string of assassinations of a public figure.
 
On Wednesday, Yousuf Rashid, the CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA), was gunned down outside his home in Kabul in what has become a clear increase in targeted assassinations, either through the use of magnetic IEDs against vehicles or by shooting.
 
This has emerged over the past few months and public figures, including civil society members, media workers and government officials appear to be the targets. 
Continue Reading

Latest News

Sarwar Danish says enemy playing a psychological war game

Ariana News

Published

17 hours ago

on

December 24, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2020)
Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh said on Thursday Afghanistan’s enemy was playing a psychological war game by trying to create fear, panic, despair and division as it stepped up high-profile targeted assassinations around the country. 
 
Speaking at the First Human Rights Defenders National Conference in Kabul he also said Afghanistan’s political system and Constitution were not in contradication of the principles, values, beliefs and rules of Islam.
 
Referring to recent assassinations and attempted assassinations, Danesh said under the current circumstances “we need to tighten our ranks in every way and not give in to the enemy’s psychological warfare.”
 
Danish said the aim of recent attacks was to destabilize the entire system, the values of the past 20 years, to create fear, panic, despair, division, distance between government and the people, to gain points at the negotiating table or to stop the peace process.
 
Speaking at the same conference, Aziz Rafiee, head of Afghan Civil Society Forum and chairman of the Human Rights Defenders Committee, said that human rights defenders face many threats and that the committee has so far this year registered 54 cases in this regard. 
 
He said the Joint Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, chaired by Professor Sarwar Danesh, is expected to improve the working and living conditions of human rights defenders, adding that the committee reaffirms its commitment and co-operation to the commission. 
 
Shahzad Akbar, head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) also addressed the conference and raised the issue of threats made against human rights defenders.
 
Akbar said that a mechanism should be set up to protect and secure human rights defenders, and that the role of government and international institutions was crucial in this regard.
 
Sima Samar, former minister of the State Ministry for Human Rights Affairs, told the conference that ensuring the security and safety of human rights defenders is the responsibility of  government, but that in this instance everyone’s cooperation is necessary.
 
A UNAMA Representative also addressed the conference and stated that recent insurgent attacks show how much human rights defenders in the country have to deal with and how much they are threatened. 
He said the United Nations supports human rights defenders in Afghanistan and welcomes the establishment of a Joint Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, chaired by the Second Vice President, and will work closely with the Commission.
 
The EU representative also said that the European Union is committed to supporting human rights defenders and to the establishment of the joint commission on human rights defenders
 
He called for a thorough investigation into the recent security incidents, and said that the investigations are expected to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
 
Deputy Minister of Justice Zakia Adeli also addressed conference delegates and said the ministry is working on regulations to protect human rights defenders and that once this has been finalized it is hoped this will pave the way for better protection of human rights defenders.
 
The first National Conference of Human Rights Defenders was organized by the Human Rights Defenders Committee in cooperation with human rights defenders from across the country as well as with the help of national and international human rights organizations.
Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved!