Taliban forms new 20-member peace talks team

1 hour ago

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2020)

The Taliban’s chief negotiator Abbas Stanikzai said the group has formed a new 20-member team responsible for holding intra-Afghan talks and negotiations with the United States. 

In an interview with RFE/RL on Wednesday, Stanikzai said he will head the new department which will also be tasked with selecting the location and preparing the agenda for planned peace talks. 

Talks, which were supposed to have started early this month, hit a roadblock after President Ashraf Ghani suspended the prisoner release process, which had been a pre-condition for start of talks between government and the Taliban. 

This condition was in accordance with the Doha agreement, signed in February, between the group and the US. 

Ghani has refused to release the remaining 320 ‘hardcore’ Taliban prisoners, many of whom masterminded some of Afghanistan’s major attacks while others are drug kingpins. 

Stanikzai meanwhile told RFE/RL that the newly formed department is separate from the Doha-based Taliban political office and will be in direct contact with the Taliban leadership. 

He also said the intra-Afghan talks will be held in different countries.

Stanikzai’s interview coincided with the visit of a Taliban group, led by Mullah Abdul Baradar, to Pakistan this week at the invitation of Islamabad. 

In a statement issued early Thursday morning, the Qatar-based political office’s spokesman Suhail Shaheen said a six-member delegation had met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and other senior officials. 

He said the team discussed a wide range of issues including that of Taliban prisoners being held in Pakistan jails. 

The “release of Afghan prisoners in Pakistan was also held under discussion with Pakistani officials promising that all necessary steps for their release will be taken,” read the statement. 

According to the statement, “those without families or held on petty crime charges will be freed while prison sentence of those held on serious charges will be reduced.”

Discussions were also held on the need for peace and security in Afghanistan and the region and “both sides stress upon the importance of building trust and good relations between the two countries.”

This visit came just days after Pakistan imposed sanctions on individuals and “terrorist associated groups”, including Baradar, in keeping with the United Nations Security Council resolutions in order to avoid being demoted from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.

Included in the measures taken, which would theoretically directly affect Baradar, Pakistan imposed a travel ban on 88 individuals and seized bank accounts and assets belonging to terrorists in the country. 

In a statement last week, the Foreign Ministry said: “The sanctions are being implemented by Pakistan in compliance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and we hope that other countries will also follow suit.” 

This notification comes ahead of the crucial FATF meeting in October which will see the force assess Pakistan’s progress in fighting crimes such as money laundering and terror financing. 

Pakistan has long been accused of sheltering and supporting Taliban leaders but Islamabad has continued to deny the charges.

Pakistan meanwhile has been on FATF’s grey list since June 2018 and was given a final warning in February.

NATO chief says peace process showing ‘some encouraging progress’

17 hours ago

August 26, 2020

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2020)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday afternoon that the organization remains committed to its presence in Afghanistan as its “the best way to support the peace efforts.”

Addressing journalists ahead of a two-day European Union Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels, Stoltenberg said: “We will address missions and operations. I will update the ministers on NATO’s presence in Afghanistan. 

“We stay committed to our presence there because we believe that’s the best way to support the peace efforts and we see some encouraging progress” on the start of intra-Afghan negotiations. 

He also said he would update the ministers on NATO’s work on how to step up the organization’s presence in Iraq. 

“Training local forces, training Iraqi security forces, building local capacity is the best way to prevent that ISIS is able to return, and both in Afghanistan and Iraq, NATO and the European Union are working very closely together, and we are now stepping up our efforts in Iraq.”

This comes after NATO said earlier this month that an Afghan-owned and led peace process aimed at finding a political resolution that ends decades of conflict is the only way to deliver sustainable peace to the Afghan people and to ensure Afghanistan’s long-term security and stability. 

At the same time, the organization called on all sides to rapidly resolve the remaining issues still preventing the start of inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations.

NATO also stated that the current level of violence – driven especially by Taliban attacks against Afghan National Defense and Security Forces – remains unacceptably high, causing instability and undermining confidence in the peace process.

Minerals have become integral to conflict in Afghanistan: UNDP

20 hours ago

August 26, 2020

Reuters
(Last Updated On: August 26, 2020)

UNDP Afghanistan has found that decades of mining without a clear vision has done little to reduce poverty but has instead helped insurgent groups fund their wars, triggered local conflicts and harmed the environment.

Published on Tuesday, the UNDP’s National Human Development Report 2020 on minerals extraction in Afghanistan states that the country’s minerals extraction is poorly regulated, often illegal, and in many parts of the country is controlled by political elites, and by insurgents.

Based on extensive fieldwork, consultations and discussion, UNDP also found that illegal mining is a complex phenomenon, contributing to insecurity, corruption, human rights violations and conflict that affects the lives of citizens. 

Afghanistan is richly endowed with mineral and hydrocarbon resources, which include base and precious metals, precious and semi-precious stones, rare earth elements, mineral rocks and industrial minerals, and energy resources. 

At present these contribute little to the economy or society, mainly because they remain in the ground, but also because most of the mining is informal and illegal. 

“If the country is to unlock the potential of its mineral wealth, the government and other stakeholders will need to strengthen the management of resources and ensure peace and security,” UNDP stated.

“Unregulated mining feeds and is fed by conflict. It has become the magnet of corrupt individuals and networks, and some mining businesses are implicated in serious human rights violations, often acting with impunity,” read the report. 

“In Afghanistan, there is an urgent need to improve governance, tackle corruption and put an end to illegal extraction and trade of minerals,” said Abdallah Al Dardari, UNDP Resident Representative for Afghanistan. 

“Large-scale mineral, oil and gas projects can be instrumental for financing development, but it will require stability and enhanced government capacity to get its due share from these projects and use them well for human development,” he added. 

The report recommends that all partners implement programs demonstrating good practices, methods and technologies in mining. 

Afghanistan’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum Haroon Chankhansuri meanwhile said: “I welcome the release of the report and look forward to our collaboration with UNDP and other partners on the opportunities explored by this report on the potential of economic growth through extractive industries.” 

The minister added, “the recommendations on policy choices to ensure people benefit from and participate in extractive industries potential, and mitigating the risks associated with this type of development will be considered in the government’s plans for the sector.” 

According to UNDP, the organization’s new programs, Afghanistan Sustainable Development Goals (A-SDGs) and Agenda 2030 is focused on transferring the war economy into a peace economy, and that the extractive sector is a key area for revenue generation and economic growth. 

In 2010 the US Task Force for Business and Stability Operations estimated the monetary value of Afghanistan’s mineral resources at nearly $1 trillion. 

But, according to the UNDP, since the 1980s, many mines have come to be controlled by networks of former jihadis who, after the defeat of the Taliban, have at different times acquired positions of influence within the government. 

These networks often operate with impunity – openly and audaciously smuggling mineral resources out of the country, read the report. 

“More recently, with the decline in international aid, and the reduced demand for new buildings, many well-connected construction companies have moved into the mining sector.”

Mining financing conflict 

The report also stated mining has been financing conflict and that the control of minerals extraction by insurgent groups has meant that they have been financing and fuelling conflict while undermining the legitimacy of the Afghan government and further spreading corruption and violence. 

“The group with the most extensive reach is the Taliban, but since 2015, other groups under the name of Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K/Daesh) have joined the competition for minerals,” read the report. 

For the Taliban, the extractive industry is the second-largest revenue stream after narcotics. 

It collects taxes and ‘protection money’ from miners but more recently, the IS-K started tapping the mining sector when financial support waned from the central ISIS branch, the report stated. 

One example cited was with talc-rich Nangarhar province where government, Taliban and IS-K actively contested the talc mining areas. 

“For a mining company, the benefits of paying taxes to the government are limited, while the risks of not paying taxes to insurgents are enormous,” the UNDP stated adding that IS-K, in particular, is known for brutal sanctions for non-compliance. 

“In addition to these groups, local militias, warlords, and occasionally security forces, are also levying taxes on minerals or are involved in illegal mineral extraction – directly or through associates and family members,” the report stated. 

The UNDP stated that in areas controlled by insurgents, lucrative large-scale mining sites operate on an industrial scale then openly transport bulk minerals on large trucks along major roads and across the border to Pakistan. 

“Governance of extraction is weakened by extensive corruption. Even where mining companies operate legally, there can be corruption in the issue of contracts,” the report stated.

According to UNDP, violations of human rights in regard to minerals extraction was also a problem. 

“There have been documented cases of human rights violations by mining companies which are protected by networks of power brokers.”

Afghanistan is one of the world’s poorest countries – held back by decades of conflict but with prospects for peace, there will be greater opportunities for investing in human development.

The UNDP stated however that this will require taking full advantage of the country’s mineral resources. 

“But it will require a determined and concerted effort to reform the country’s policies and institutions governing these resources. The ultimate objective of minerals extraction in Afghanistan should be sustainable human development and improvements in people’s well-being.”

 

CLICK HERE for the full report

Cargo ship carrying sugar for Afghanistan docks at Chabahar

21 hours ago

August 26, 2020

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2020)

A cargo ship carrying the first sugar consignment from India for Afghanistan has docked at Chabahar port in Iran. 

Behrouz Aghaei, the head of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, told Mehr News Agency, the ship, carrying 70 containers, with 1,890 tons of sugar, docked on Tuesday and is currently being unloaded. 

He said the cargo will soon be transported to Afghanistan over land. 

Afghanistan, India and Iran signed a joint agreement in 2016 to establish a trade route for Afghanistan and the trade corridor was officially inaugurated in February this year. 

In the past few months, India has also sent vast quantities of wheat to Afghanistan via the same route. 

