Taliban fires rockets at coalition military base in Khost

6 hours ago

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2021)

A joint military base of foreign and Afghan forces in eastern Khost province was targeted in a rocket attack by Taliban insurgents on Tuesday, sources said.

The Taliban confirmed it fired off rockets at the old airport in Khost city.

The group claimed that the attack left “heavy casualties and financial loss” to the forces stationed in the airport.

A Taliban spokesman released a video that shows two militants launching rockets. “Rockets hit exact targets,” the Taliban said.

The Khost Provincial Forces (KPF), however, stated that the Taliban targeted their base which also houses foreign forces.

“Taliban fired indiscriminate rocket missiles on the military headquarters of coalition forces in Khost city in violation of Doha agreement,” read a statement by the KPF.

The Doha agreement, signed in February last year between the US and the Taliban stipulates that the Taliban refrain from carrying out any attacks against foreign troops based in the country.

According to the KPF, foreign troops are stationed at the facility and that the Taliban’s attack indicates “the group is not committed to peace.”

Photographs were also shared of the attack by the KPF – which said in its statement “the Taliban’s rockets did not hit the base but a residential area close to the base.”

17 Haqqani members killed in NDS operation

2 hours ago

March 31, 2021

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2021)

At least 17 members of the Haqqani Network have been killed in an operation by the NDS in Khost province, the NDS said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted in parts of Khost, particularly in the Zumbar Clinic area.

Sabil Ahmad, a Haqqani commander, was also killed in the raids.

The statement said that a woman and her child died when an IED, that the woman was carrying, exploded.

The statement added that the Haqqani Network had planned to use the IED against security forces.

Meanwhile, NDS forces also killed a senior member of Al-Qaeda for the Indian continent and another member of the Taliban in the Gilan district of Paktika province.

The Al-Qaeda member was identified as Sawlat Bed Altajiki also known as Abu Mohammad Altajiki, and the Taliban member was identified as Hazrat Ali also known as Hamza.

Security official gunned down in Logar province

3 hours ago

March 31, 2021

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2021)

A security official was killed in an attack by unknown armed men on Wednesday in Logar province, police said.

According to police, Farid Faiyaz, an official from the Border Police Brigade in Paktia, was gunned down in the Khizr Bazar area of Logar’s capital Pul-e-Alam at 10 am Wednesday.

Police said Faiyaz came under attack while he was traveling from Kabul to Gardiz, the center of Paktia.

Police added that one of Faiyaz’s bodyguards was also wounded in the attack.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Watchdog calls on England to follow Netherlands, Germany in Qatar protest

3 hours ago

March 31, 2021

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2021)

Amnesty International said on Wednesday it hopes England will join other countries in protesting against the conditions of migrant laborers in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup there.

Players from Germany, the Netherlands and Norway wore shirts before World Cup qualifiers voicing concern over human rights in Qatar, following a report last month in Britain’s Guardian newspaper that at least 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar in the decade since it won the right to stage the event, Reuters reported.

Qatar’s World Cup organizers say health and safety reforms introduced since the World Cup bid have led to a decline in mortality among workers over the past decade. Their press office did not immediately respond to an email seeking further comment on Wednesday.

“England players will be guided by their own consciences, but if they end up following the lead of German, Dutch and Norwegian players we’d be extremely pleased,” Kate Allen, director of Amnesty International UK, said in a statement to Reuters.

“Harry Kane and the England squad can read the numerous reports about exploited migrant workers in Qatar and quickly see there’s a very serious problem.

“It’s really important that FIFA, the FA, and individual teams and players use their influence to keep pressing the Qatari authorities to follow through on promised labor reforms.”

England manager Gareth Southgate has said the Football Association (FA) and Amnesty International were in talks regarding the situation, Reuters reported.

“My understanding is Amnesty don’t want the tournament postponed or moved,” Southgate told a news conference on Saturday ahead of England’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Albania.

“They want to work and highlight issues that maybe could be improved. It’s important we work with organizations like that.”

