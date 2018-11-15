Taliban Facilitator Arrested, Arms Seized in Paktika

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2018)

The Afghan intelligence agency has arrested a Taliban facilitator in Paktika province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Thursday.

According to a statement released, NDS operatives have arrested a weapon and ammunition facilitator of the Taliban insurgent group with 179 light weapons in Surobi district of Paktika.

The statement further said that a Taliban commander, identified as Bahawol also known as Ayoubi, planned to transfer 168 pistols, seven AK47s, four Dragunov sniper rifles, and 4000 ammunition from Pakistan to Ghazni province in order to plot terrorist attacks.

The weapons were placed inside a Mazda truck which was full of woods, the statement concluded.