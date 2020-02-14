Taliban explosives-packed vehicle destroyed – Kunduz

(Last Updated On: February 14, 2020)

Abdul Hadi, the spokesperson of the 217 Pamir Corps, said that a vehicle of the Taliban devised with explosives was destroyed Thursday night by the Afghan air forces in Churaq village, Chahardara district of Kunduz.

He added that the vehicle was destroyed before reaching its target.

The spokesperson also underlined that there was the possibility of civilian casualties, but no details available at this time.

According to Hadi, around 2 am last night, a Hamwi vehicle, seized by the Taliban, was also destroyed in an airstrike in the south of Joma Bazar, Chahardara district of Kunduz.