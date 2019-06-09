Taliban Execute One of the Abducted Civilians in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2019)

The Taliban insurgents have executed one of the abducted civilians after they were kidnapped in Jaghato district of central Ghazni province, local officials said on Sunday.

Hassan Reza Yosufi a member of the provincial council told Ariana News that at least four civilians were kidnapped by the Taliban from Dare Qyaq area of the district on Saturday, while they were traveling to the provincial capital, Ghazni city.

Yosufi said that the militants have executed one the hostages, Ali Jawed, who was a university student.

There are no reports regarding the fate of the remaining hostages, he added.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

The Taliban fighters frequently target civilians and government employees in Qarabagh and Jaghato of Ghazni to show their presence in the districts.