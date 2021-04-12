Taliban detonates car bomb in Herat, casualties feared

(Last Updated On: April 12, 2021)

Local officials in Herat province said the Taliban have carried out a car bomb attack on an Afghan National Army (ANA) checkpoint in the Shorwardak area of Shindand district on Monday morning.

Herat Governor Wahid Qatali confirmed the reports and said that clashes are taking place in the district and reinforcements had been sent to the area.

He did not provide details on casualties.

This is the third Taliban car bomb in the district in the past month.

The Taliban have not yet commented.