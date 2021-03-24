Latest News
Taliban destroys a bridge in Kandahar: MoI
The Taliban has destroyed a bridge in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry (MoI) said.
Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesperson for the provincial police, told Ariana News that the bridge, located in the Bagh-e-Sarkari area of the district, was blown up after an explosive-loaded truck was detonated over the bridge.
The incident happened at around 1 pm on Wednesday, he said.
Barakzai stated that the blast left no casualties but a part of the bridge, utilized to connect the district with the provincial capital Kandahar city, has completely been destroyed.
Sediq Sediqqi, Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs for Strategy and Policies, stated: “It is heartbreaking to see how the Taliban are destroying the bridges and roads as well as our human capital.”
The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.
This comes as clashes are underway in the parts of the province in the past recent months.
The Defense Ministry said at least 19 Taliban militants were killed in the Arghandab and Panjwae districts of the province during 24 past hours as a result of the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) operation.
“Additionally, 3 Taliban were wounded and some amount of their weapons and ammunition were destroyed,” the ministry said.
Pentagon says no decision yet on troops withdrawal from Afghanistan
Pentagon says that Washington is ready to “orderly” pullout forces from Afghanistan if US President Joe Biden decides to withdraw.
Under the US-Taliban agreement, which was signed last year in Doha, foreign troops should leave Afghanistan by May 1 “if the Taliban meets certain conditions.”
Pentagon said that there are currently almost 10,000 foreign troops – including 2,500 US soldiers – in Afghanistan.
Addressing the reporters on Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby stated that US has not completed its review over troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Kirby emphasized that no decision has been made yet.
Kirby noted that if the president decides to withdraw, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is confident that Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, and Army Gen. Austin Miller, the commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission and U.S. Forces — Afghanistan, “will get it done in a safe, orderly and effective way.”
Kirby told reporters that one of the reasons Secretary Austin went to Afghanistan “to meet with Afghan and US leaders was to listen to them, their concerns and see the situation for himself.”
He noted that Austin was in Kabul not to deliver a message to President Ashraf Ghani, but “to listen and learn.”
“It will inform his participation in the review that’s ongoing… And it will certainly inform the advice, whatever advice that might be, that he will give to President Biden,” Kirby said.
Kirby restated: “We all want to see a responsible end to this war that is sustainable, and it’s based on a negotiated political settlement. That’s what we’re all driving to.”
This comes as US State Secretary Antony Blinken stated Tuesday NATO Allies and partners remain firmly committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security and stability through the Resolute Support training mission.
“We will ensure that Afghan soil is never again used to launch an attack on America or her allies,” he said.
“As stated at the NATO Defense Ministerial, the U.S. and our NATO Allies and partners are pushing for a responsible end to the war in Afghanistan. As Allies we must remain unified: we went in together, we will adjust together, and when the time is right, we will leave together,” Blinken tweeted.
US and Taliban discuss pause in airstrikes to spur peace talks
American and Taliban negotiators are discussing a pause in U.S. airstrikes and drone flights in Afghanistan in order to revive stalled peace talks, Stars and Stripes reported Wednesday.
According to Stripes, a temporary bombing halt is one of several ideas Biden administration officials are discussing if Taliban militants agree to sharply reduce attacks and assassinations ahead of high-level peace talks planned for early next month in Istanbul.
But the idea remains a concept on paper only, dependent on steps by the Taliban to reduce violence first, several U.S. officials told Stripes.
A halt to U.S. air operations worries the Afghan government and its military, which still relies on U.S. airstrikes and aerial surveillance video from drones to help hold back the Taliban.
The move has also caused alarm among some in the Pentagon who are skeptical that concessions to the Taliban will make the militants more likely to make peace with the Afghan government, Stripes reported.
This comes ahead of the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline in accordance with the US-Taliban deal signed in February last year by former President Donald Trump’s administration.
However, the deal has been under review for the past few weeks but no decision has yet been made.
In an interview with NBC earlier this month, President Joe Biden signaled that a withdrawal by May 1 would be “tough” for U.S. troops.
He added, though, that if the deadline for the U.S. exit was extended, it would not be by “a lot longer.”
Stripes report that among the options being considered, one approach is for a 48-hour halt in U.S. military air operations after the Taliban reduces attacks, a sequencing meant to demonstrate to the group’s leadership that the U.S. is open to military concessions if Taliban fighters reduce their attacks, according to officials involved in the deliberations.
If that initial reduction in violence holds, the bombing pause could be extended.
Stripes also reported that better security across Afghanistan, in turn, is seen by U.S. officials as a prerequisite to getting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to pursue serious talks with the Taliban on a lasting cease-fire and on forming a transitional government.
Ghani again states ‘no interim government’
President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday once again stated he was opposed to the establishment of an interim government and emphasized that Afghanistan will remain independent.
Addressing guests at an event to mark the inauguration of Kamal Khan Dam, Ghani said that “papers, plans and rumors are coming,” but Afghanistan will remain “independent.”
This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter last month to President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) that suggested a transitional government be formed.
According to Ghani, the Taliban has deprived Afghans of dozens of Kamal Khan Dams.
“Today, those who are fighting, should think about Kamal Khan Dam for a few minutes,” hei said.
Ghani said he will no longer consider Nimroz province as “deprived” and in a message to the Taliban, he said he was not building the dam for himself but for their children.
Afghanistan still stands by its word to provide water to Iran, Ghani said but stated that this would be as per the water treaty between the two countries and not more than what is agreed upon.
“If Iran wants more water, they should pay something,” Ghani said.
Ghani also stated that Afghanistan is currently looking into ways to produce wind and solar generated electricity and foreign companies are assisting.
On the Kamal Khan Dam initiation, he said one water channel, that will be used for irrigation purposes, will be completed this year. Others will also be established, he said.
Ghani said that from today, the control of water in the province is now in the hands of Afghans.
