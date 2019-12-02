Taliban Designated Judge Among Six Killed in Kapisa

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2019)

At least six Taliban militants were killed in clearance operations by Afghan Special Forces in Kapisa province, police confirmed.

The air and ground operations were conducted in Badrab village of Kapisa’s Tagab district at around 10 pm on Sunday.

The provincial police spokesman, Abdul Shayeq Shurish told Ariana News that the operations aimed to crackdown the Taliban insurgents in the district.

Shurish said, as a result, at least six militants including a Taliban designated judge and a group’s key commander for Tagab district were killed. He added the insurgent’s seniors were identified as Qari Khushal and Zikrullah accordingly.

He said no casualties inflicted on Afghan security forces.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Tagab is among the volatile districts in Kapisa where the Taliban insurgent group has a huge presence and usually carrying out attacks against the government forces.