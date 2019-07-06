Taliban Designated District Chief Killed in Paktika

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2019)

A Taliban Shadow district governor for WorMamay was killed during ground and air operations by Afghan forces in eastern Paktika province, Defense Ministry (MoD) said in a statement.

In a statement released on Saturday, MoD said that the operations were conducted in Wazakha district of the province.

During the operations, at least 31 Taliban militants including shadow district chief of the group for the WorMay were killed, the statement said.

The statement identified the Taliban commander as Abdul Basir.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.