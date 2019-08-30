Taliban Designated District Chief Killed in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2019)

At least five Taliban militants were killed and seven others wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces in northern Baghlan province, a local official confirmed.

Ahmad Jawid Bisharat, a spokesman for Baghlan police told Ariana News that the clashes broke out after a number of Taliban fighters attacked Jilgah district of the province on Thursday night.

At least five militants including the group’s designated district governor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, for Jilgah were killed, the official added.

Meanwhile, Afghan police have also arrested a man on charges of having a link with the Taliban, Bisharat said.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.