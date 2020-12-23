Taliban deputy head holding ‘consultations’ on peace talks with clerics and leaders

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2020)

The latest assassination of a public figure, Yousuf Rashid, the CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA), has not only drawn widespread condemnation but also continues to increase the levels of concern among Kabul residents in particular.

Rashid was killed in a targeted attack early Wednesday morning. He was gunned down by unknown gunmen outside his house. His driver survived the attack but later died from his wounds in hospital.

A clear increase in targeted assassinations, either through the use of magnetic IEDs against vehicles or by shooting, has emerged over the past few months and public figures, including civil society members, media workers and government officials appear to be the targets.

However, these occurrences are now happening on an almost daily basis and Kabul residents are questioning “Who is next?”

In reaction to Rashid’s death, one social media user said simply on Wednesday: “Who is next? Me or you?”

Another social media user said on Facebook: “Where are the commanders? Where are the leaders? Those who were claiming to save Afghanistan. Today, if our brother is assassinated, tomorrow is my turn and yours.

“One day, come down from these palaces that you have built from the sale of Afghanistan and conducted the rescue Jihad. These governments and puppet regimes cannot stop terrorism,” the post read.

Scores of Kabul residents are pointing the finger at the Taliban and have said the group wants a “silent society” – hence media and civil society members being targeted.

But the Taliban has not claimed responsibility for the attacks and has in fact publicly distanced itself from some incidents.

On the other hand, some people said on social media that Rashid was an outspoken critic of corruption and electoral fraud.

US Chargé d’Affaires to Kabul, Ross Wilson, said in response to Rashid’s assassination that he was “appalled by his murder, another in a cacophony of senseless & endless violence.”

Wilson said that his death is a loss to his family, friends and the nation.

“Yousuf Rasheed was a dedicated and steadfast advocate for representative democracy in Afghanistan. He worked tirelessly for years to ensure free and transparent elections that engaged all Afghans,” Wilson stated.

Mohammad Mirza Katawazai First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly tweeted he was deeply saddened by the killing of Rashid “who was a forward looking progressive young Afghan who wanted a truly functioning democracy in the country.”

By Wednesday, Kabul city had witnessed an explosion every day for four days.

The latest explosion on Wednesday morning left one policeman dead and two others wounded.

A spokesman for the Kabul Police HQ, Ferdows Faramarz, said that an IED on a Ranger had exploded in the PD12 district at around 6:55 a.m.

“One policeman was killed and two others were injured,” Faramarz said.

Soon afterwards, Rashid was gunned down in PD while leaving home.

On Tuesday, a Toyota Corolla belonging to Pul-e-Charkhi doctors was targeted. This also happened in PD 7.

Five people were killed in the explosion, including at least four doctors.

On Monday, one soldier and one civilian were wounded in yet another explosion – this time in PD12. On the same day, at least one civilian was killed in Paghman district in Kabul when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque.

Sunday was another day of chaos when the convoy of vehicles belonging to MP Mohammad Wardak was targeted in PD5.

A car bomb targeted the convoy, killing at least 10 people and wounded more than 50.

Wardak survived the explosion, but extensive damage was also caused to buildings and shops in the area.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.