Taliban deny claims that freed prisoners have returned to battlefield

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2021)

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem on Monday dismissed claims that 85 percent of the Taliban prisoners freed last year have returned to the battlefield. 

“These remarks are not true … Kabul administration always make such remarks,” said Naeem, adding that some of the former inmates have been re-arrested without having committed crimes. 
 
This comes after First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Sunday that 85 percent of the over 5,500 Taliban prisoners freed in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement last year had returned to the battlefield. 
 
Saleh also said that many of them had been rearrested or killed by Afghan forces during clashes. 
 
“The issue is verified not only by the Afghan forces but international partners also verified it. Video and audio clips also reveal that they started their activities again,” said Zabiullah Adel, an official in Saleh’s office.
 
Meanwhile, sources at the Ministry of Defense (MoD) also said that many of the freed prisoners had returned to the battlefield. 
 
“It is clear that Taliban (fighters) returned to the battlefield again; their numbers need to be investigated. It is clear that they want war in Afghanistan,” said Sarwar Naizai, a political analyst.
 
“The end of war is not like this, one day one person is released and the next day he is arrested again. This issue forces other Taliban to join the battlefield again,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member.
 
In February last year the US signed a deal with the Taliban on the withdrawal of troops. The Afghan government was not party to the agreement but was required to release over 5,500 Taliban prisoners in exchange for a reduction in violence on the Taliban’s part and the start of peace talks. 
 
Government released the prisoners, however there has been no reduction in violence and the peace talks in Doha have all but stalled after the Taliban failed to return to the talks tables after a three week break over December. 
MoI suspends Maidan Wardak police chief over Bihsud shooting

3 hours ago

February 8, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2021)
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Monday Allah Dad Fedaee, the police chief of Maidan Wardak province has been suspended over the shooting of protesters in Bihsud district about 10 days ago.
 
According to a statement issued by the MoI, an investigation was conducted into the shooting incident in Bihsud that left at least 11 protesters dead. 

 

“The people who took part in the protest were unarmed,” the MoI stated. 
 
“After the protest turned violent, 11 civilians were killed and 31 were injured during the protest,” MoI statement read.
 
Early reports had indicated that Fedaee had ordered security forces to open fire on protesters who had gathered outside the district compound. 
 
MoI on Monday stated that the case involving Fedaee has been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation. In the meantime, Fedaee has been suspended. 
 
The Ministry of Interior also expressed its condolences to the families of those killed and wished those injured a speedy recovery. 
 
The injured are being treated free of charge at the 300-Bed Police Hospital, and the families of those killed will be assisted, the MoI stated. 
 
The Ministry of Interior meanwhile assured the Bihsud residents that the administrative departments of the district will be reactivated and services will be delivered to the people. 
Eight security forces killed in Badghis and Ghor clashes

12 hours ago

February 8, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2021)

At least eight members of the Afghan security forces were killed and two more wounded in clashes with Taliban militants in Badghis and Ghor provinces, sources said Monday.

Naser Nazari, a member of the Provincial Council, told Ariana News that the militants attacked security outposts in the AabKamari district of the province on Sunday night.

Nazari stated that the clashes started at around midnight and lasted for four hours. He said at least six policemen were killed, and four others are missing.

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between security forces and insurgents in Firuzkoh city of Ghor province on Sunday night.

Fazl ul Haq Ehsan, head of the provincial council said the skirmish took place in the Bara Khana area in western parts of Firuzkoh.

At least two policemen were killed and two others wounded in the skirmish, Ehsan said.

American troops likely to stay after May: US senator

12 hours ago

February 8, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2021)

US Senator Lindsey Graham said Sunday night that American troops will stay on in Afghanistan and only leave when the conditions are right.

In an interview with CBS News, Graham, a Republican senator, said: “I’m very pleased with what the Biden administration is proposing for Afghanistan. We’re going to keep troops there on a conditions-based approach.”

Graham went on to state: “I think we’re not going to leave in May. We’re going to leave when the conditions are right.

“The Taliban have been cheating. They haven’t been complying. And so I like what Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken and the Biden administration is doing.

“They’re reevaluating our presence in Afghanistan to keep the footprint low, but not to walk away and lose all the gains we’ve achieved,” Graham said.

“If we leave too soon without a conditions-based withdrawal, Daesh and al-Qaeda will come roaring back. Women will suffer greatly. So they’re in a good spot, I think, on Afghanistan.”

This comes after a flurry of discussions among high ranking US officials, a number of reports and announcements that the new Biden administration will review the US-Taliban deal signed in February last year before making a final decision on whether or not it will meet the May deadline to withdraw all troops.

On Friday, US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a series of tweets that he had fully briefed Blinken on the Afghanistan peace process “in the context of our continuing policy review.”

“We discussed the focus on our conditions-based strategy, one that brings peace to Afghanistan, secures a stable future for its citizens, and prevents anyone from using Afghanistan to threaten the United States and our allies,” Khalilzad said.

