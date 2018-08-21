Taliban Denies Role after Multiple Rockets Fired Toward Presidential Palace

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2018 5:57 pm)

Several rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace and other areas in Kabul city on Tuesday morning while President Ashraf Ghani was addressing to the nation after Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony.

In respond to rocket attacks, President Ghani said “those groups that are continuing the violence cannot stop the people of Afghanistan’s development”.

The rockets had been fired from a place known as the Fish House behind the Eidgah mosque in Kabul.

Hours after the attacks, Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI) told reporters that all attackers were killed by security forces.

He added that preliminary reports suggest that between two to three attackers were involved and hit some targets in the 1st, 2nd, 10th, and 16th police districts of the city.

Danish confirmed that two security personnel received minor injuries during the incidents.

He stated that civilians were not injured during the clashes because the residents had been evacuated by police.

Taliban rejected the involvement of the group in today’s rocket attacks on Kabul city.

No other group has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.