Taliban Delegation Visits China

(Last Updated On: September 22, 2019)

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman for Qatar office confirmed on Sunday that a delegation of the group led by Mullah Baradar the head of Taliban’s political office in Qatar is in China for talks.

Taliban deputy leader met with Chinese Special Envoy for Afghanistan Deng Xijun in Beijing where they discussed US-Taliban talks and the peace agreement, Mr. Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

Taliban earlier visited Russia and Iran.

The Taliban representative’s visits to regional countries come days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that peace talks between Washington and Taliban are dead.

The U.S. and Taliban chief negotiators held nine rounds of talks in Qatar until the U.S. chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad declared this month that a peace agreement was finalized “in principle”.

Following that, President Trump said he had cancelled the talks and a secret meeting with the Taliban leaders at the Camp David after he found that the Taliban was not able to announce a ceasefire and the group killed a U.S. soldier in a car bomb attack.