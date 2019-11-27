Taliban Delegation Meets with Iranian Foreign Minister in Tehran

(Last Updated On: November 27, 2019)

A delegation of the Taliban militant group has travelled to Tehran and met with the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on November 26, the Spokesman of Taliban’s Political Office Suhail Shaheen said Wednesday.

During Tehran visit, the Taliban delegation is headed by Mullah Baradar Akhund, the Political Deputy and Chief of Political Office of the group, Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

Both sides discussed the peaceful solution to the Afghan issue, the peace process and problems of Afghan refugees in Iran, he added.

Iran’s Foreign Minister has expressed Tehran’s willingness to support dialogue between all Afghan parties with the participation of the Afghan government, according to IRNA news agency.

The Taliban’s second visit to Tehran comes after reports emerged that U.S. and Taliban negotiators have held unofficial talks in Qatar.

Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban official told Ariana News that as peace talks are getting momentum, the Taliban are trying to convince Afghanistan’s neighboring countries to play their positive role.

The exchange of an American and an Australian professors with three Taliban prisoners including Anas Haqqani, the brother of Taliban’s military leader Siraj Haqqani, has increased optimism about the resumption of peace talks.