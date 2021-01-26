Taliban delegation in Iran for ‘talks’

(Last Updated On: January 26, 2021)

The Taliban’s head of its political office, Mullah Baradar Akhand and an accompanying delegation arrived in Iran on Monday for talks with Iranian officials.

The Taliban’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem said they would discuss relations between the two countries; the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran; and the current political and security situation in Afghanistan.

Iran’s foreign ministry also confirmed the trip and said in a statement that a Taliban political delegation had arrived in Tehran.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the trip was a pre-arranged visit.

“This delegation arrived in Tehran this morning based on arrangements already made and upon the invitation of the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and was welcomed by foreign ministry officials,” he said.

“During their stay in Tehran, the Taliban’s political delegation will have meetings with Iranian officials, including the respected foreign minister and Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, and discuss the peace trend in Afghanistan as well as relevant issues and topics,” he said.