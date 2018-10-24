Taliban Cut Off Fingers of 8 Voters in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2018)

Taliban militants have cut off the ink-stained fingers of 8 Afghan men in Farah, Badghis and Helmand provinces as a punishment for participating in the parliamentary election.

Farid Bakhtawar, the provincial council head of Farah said Taliban insurgents stopped vehicles in Bala Bolok district and cut off the fingers of four voters.

“The Taliban group has abducted at least 20 civilians in the past four days. They have previously warned people not to participate in the election,” Bakhtawar added.

Meanwhile, local officials in Badghis noted that the fingers of three voters were cut off by stone and wood.

A local official in Helmand also confirmed that Taliban cut off the finger of a voter in the province.

Rumours that militants would cut off voters’ ink-stained fingers spread before the vote following threats from the Taliban.

Taliban militants, who had threatened to disrupt the vote, launched low-level attacks in which a number of people were killed across the country.

In a statement, Taliban had warned people to “remain far away from the polling stations. lest you should be hurt or killed.”