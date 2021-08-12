Latest News
Taliban could take Kabul within 90 days: US intelligence
Taliban fighters could isolate Afghanistan’s capital in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90, a U.S. defence official cited U.S. intelligence as saying, as the resurgent militants made more advances across the country.
The official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, said the new assessment of how long Kabul could stand was a result of the Taliban’s rapid gains as U.S.-led foreign forces leave.
“But this is not a foregone conclusion,” the official added, saying that the Afghan security forces could reverse the momentum by putting up more resistance, Reuters reported.
The Taliban now control 65% of Afghanistan and have taken or threaten to take 11 provincial capitals, a senior EU official said on Tuesday. Faizabad, in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, on Wednesday became the eighth provincial capital to be seized by the Taliban, Reuters reported.
Fighting was extremely intense in Kandahar city, a doctor based in southern Kandahar province said. The city received scores of bodies of Afghan forces and some injured Taliban.
All gateways to Kabul, which lies in a valley surrounded by mountains, were choked with civilians fleeing violence, a Western security source said. It was hard to tell whether Taliban fighters were also getting through, the source said.
“The fear is of suicide bombers entering the diplomatic quarters to scare, attack and ensure everyone leaves at the earliest opportunity,” he said.
Turkey says Kabul airport issue to ‘take shape’ in coming days
Turkey believes it would be beneficial for Kabul airport to remain open and the issue will “take shape” in the coming days, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday as talks continued on Turkey running the airport, Reuters reported.
Akar was speaking at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad as Afghan government forces battled Taliban fighters in and around several cities on Thursday, and after a U.S. defence official said U.S. intelligence believed the Taliban could take over Kabul within 90 days.
Turkey has offered to deploy troops at Kabul airport after NATO withdraws and has held talks with the United States for weeks. In exchange, President Tayyip Erdogan has asked for financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions to be met, Reuters reported.
Akar said there had been suggestions that diplomatic missions would completely withdraw if the airport was closed.
“For this reason we continue to share our view that the airport should remain open. In the coming days this issue will take shape,” he said in comments which were published in a defence ministry statement.
Two Turkish officials said on Wednesday Ankara is for now still intent on running and guarding the airport, but is monitoring the situation after rapid advances by the Taliban, Reuters reported.
Germany won’t give money to Afghanistan if Sharia law introduced
Germany will not provide any financial support to Afghanistan if the Taliban takes over power in the country and introduces Sharia law, its foreign minister told broadcaster ZDF on Thursday, Reuters reported.
“We provide 430 million euros ($505 million) every year, we will not give another cent if the Taliban takes over the country and introduces Sharia law,” Heiko Maas said.
Afghan government forces battled Taliban fighters in and around several cities on Thursday, according to officials, as the militants pressed on with their offensive that U.S. intelligence believes could see them take over the capital, Kabul, within 90 days.
Taliban flashpoints across Afghanistan
Taliban insurgents have made rapid advances across Afghanistan in recent months as U.S. and other foreign forces withdraw.
A Reuters tally and graphic shows the provincial capitals that have been captured by the Taliban in the past week.
Provincial capitals falling to the Taliban:
– Aug. 6 – ZARANJ. The Taliban take over the city in Nimroz province in the south, the first provincial capital to fall to the insurgents since they stepped up attacks on Afghan forces in early May.
– Aug. 7 – SHEBERGHAN. The Taliban declare they have captured the entire northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan. Heavy fighting is reported in the city, and government buildings are taken over by the insurgents. Afghan security forces say they are still fighting there.
– Aug. 8 – SAR-E-PUL. The insurgents take control of Sar-e-Pul, capital of the northern province of the same name. It is the first of three provincial centres to fall on the same day. read more
– Aug. 8 – KUNDUZ. Taliban fighters seize control of the northern city of 270,000 people, regarded as a strategic prize as it lies at the gateway to mineral-rich northern provinces and Central Asia. Government forces say they are resisting the insurgents from an army base and the airport.
– Aug. 8 – TALOQAN. The capital of Takhar province, also in the north, falls to the Taliban in the evening. They free prisoners and force government officials to flee.
– Aug. 9 – AYBAK. The capital of the northern province of Samangan is overrun by Taliban fighters.
– Aug. 10 – PUL-E-KHUMRI. The capital of the central province of Baghlan falls to the Taliban, according to residents.
– Aug. 11 – FAIZABAD. The capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan is under Taliban control, a provincial council member says.
Provincial capitals being contested as of August 11:
– FARAH. Capital of the western province of Farah.
– HERAT. Capital of Herat province in the west.
– LASHKARGAH. Capital of Helmand in the south.
– KANDAHAR. Capital of Kandahar province in the south.
