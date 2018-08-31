Taliban Controls Most Parts of the Afghan Territory: Mohaqiq

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2018 5:28 pm)

Amid the Afghan- U.S. efforts to suppress the Taliban in Afghanistan, Mohammad Mohaqiq Second Deputy to Chief Executive of the National Unity Government says most parts of the Afghan territory is being controlled by the Taliban armed group.

Speaking to Ariana News on Thursday, Mohaqiq stressed that insecurities could seriously challenge the upcoming parliamentary and presidential election in the country.

“It will be overstated to say 70 to 80 percent of the territory is under the Taliban control, but 50 to 60 percent of the territory is surely being seized by the Taliban,” he said. “This issue challenges the process of having a countrywide elections.”

This is not the first time that Mohaqiq makes such “anti-government” remarks. In June, Mohaqiq had claimed that armed oppositions of the government were controlling 70 percent of the territory in Afghanistan which had been rejected by the Presidential Palace.

The President’s Spokesman Haroon Chakhansoori had said that Mohaqiq’s claims were “baseless and far from truth.” He had stressed that the official should prove his claims and do not target national interests for the sake of his personnel interests.