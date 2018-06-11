Taliban Confirms to Free Captive Government Troops  

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2018 4:20 pm)

The Taliban says it will release all the Afghan security forces who were under the group’s captivity during days of upcoming EID.

The group’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Ariana News that the Taliban leadership has directed “all mujahidin” to identify the inmates in their prisons and free those who were able to find “guarantors” that they will return to their normal life.

“All the provincial officials have been ordered to mark them [the inmates] and send the findings to the leadership office so that a decision should be taken about their release,” he said.

The three-day ceasefire from the group, which has been engaged in fighting against foreign and Afghan troops since U.S. invasion in 2001, comes days after President Ashraf Ghani declared a week-long truce beginning June 12, and invited the Taliban to respond in kind.

“In order to reach a continuous ceasefire in the future, the exchange of prisoners between the Taliban and the government would be better. This will strengthen the goodwill and trust between both sides,” said Nazar Mohammad Mutmayen, a former member of the Taliban.

The Defense Ministry, however, said that in case of any agreement and ceasefire progress, the issues including the release of Taliban inmates might come into the consideration.

“But currently, the focus is on the ceasefire,” the ministry’s deputy spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said.

Welcoming the Taliban ceasefire announcement, the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said that the government has always stressed that “war is in favor of the Afghanistan enemy and at the end, the Afghanistan people are the winners in peace.”