Taliban Confirms Release of Mullah Baradar By Pakistan

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2018)

The Taliban group has confirmed that Pakistan released its senior leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was captured in 2010.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar served as second-in-command under Mullah Omar and co-ordinated the group’s military operations in southern Afghanistan.

He was arrested eight years ago in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has declared that Baradar has rejoined his family after he was released on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources told Ariananews that Mullah Baradar was released with mediation of Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation.

“I can say that Mullah Baradar is one of the effective figures to Taliban and his release can help the peace process,” Sayed Akbar Agha, former member of Taliban group said.

Baradar is one of four men, including Mullah Omar, who founded the Taliban movement in 1994. He served in several key positions when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996-2001.

He fled to Pakistan after the US-led invasion toppled the Taliban government and was later arrested during an operation near Karachi city.

“Mullah Baradar is one of the effective figures among Taliban members and his release can play a positive role in peace process,” Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e Islami added.

Pakistan freed nearly 40 Afghan Taliban leaders in 2013 and early 2014 on the request of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai to encourage them to join the peace process. However, none of the freed Taliban representatives had joined the reconciliation process or ensuing talks with the Afghan government.